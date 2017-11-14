Son of deputy Abbotsford police chief killed in car crash

Another tragedy has hit a British Columbia police department as it mourns the death of one of its officers in a fatal shooting.

Const. Paul Walker confirms the son of Abbotsford police Deputy Chief Mike Serr was killed in a car accident 40 kilometres east of Vancouver early Monday.

Aiden Serr was alone in the vehicle when it flipped after skidding off the road in Maple Ridge.

The 19-year-old was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Serr's death comes a week after Abbotsford Const. John Davidson was killed while responding to a theft and shots-fired call on Nov. 6.

Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil for Davidson Monday night and a full regimental service will be held for the officer on Nov. 19, with representatives from police departments as far away as the United Kingdom expected to attend.

Walker says in an email that members of the Abbotsford Police Department remain strong and are supporting each other and the Davidson and Serr families.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community," he says.

A 65-year-old Oscar Arfmann from St. Paul, Alta., is accused of the first-degree murder of Davidson and remains in custody.

Walker says the Maple Ridge RCMP detachment is investigating the crash that killed Serr.

