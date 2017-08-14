Stunt driver dies filming Deadpool 2 movie in Coal Harbor: police

Vancouver police say a stunt driver has died after a stunt with a motorcycle went awry Monday during production of the new Ryan Reynolds film, Deadpool 2.

Reports on social media indicate the stunt driver crashed during filming in the Coal Harbor area..

The sequel to the 2016 film, also shot in Vancouver, has been in production at various Vancouver locations in recent weeks. Filming recently involved closing several blocks of downtown West Hastings to shoot a vehicle chase over two days.

Deadpool 2 also stars Josh Brolin. Mr. Reynolds, who was raised in Vancouver, stars in the film and is also a producer.

Vancouver police say investigators are on the scene of the crash with representatives of WorkSafeBC.

CKNW radio reported that witnesses said that it appeared that the driver lost control and drove through a glass window on the ground floor of the Shaw Tower.