Supreme Court of Canada to hear appeal on 2015 Surrey Six ruling

Canada's highest court has agreed to hear an appeal from the special prosecutor assigned to handle cases tied to the so-called Surrey Six murders in Surrey, B.C.

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled it will hear special prosecutor Chris Considine's appeals of a 2015 ruling from the B.C. Supreme Court and a 2017 decision from the B.C. Court of Appeal. Court-imposed bans prohibit the release of details, but the high court says the matters relate to allegations that four RCMP officers involved in the murder investigation engaged in inappropriate conduct while managing a protected witness. Derek Brassington and Paul Johnston, David Attew and Danny Michaud face charges including breach of trust, obstruction of justice and fraud.

The charges laid in 2011 stem from the investigation of the gang-related murders of six men, including two innocent bystanders, in a Surrey highrise in October, 2007.

The trial for the four men was expected to begin in 2013, but has been delayed repeatedly.