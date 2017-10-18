Three dead after ammonia leak at Fernie, B.C., arena

Three people are dead after an ammonia leak at an arena in Fernie, with parts of the southeastern B.C. city's downtown evacuated late Tuesday.

The City of Fernie said Tuesday evening that there had been an ammonia leak at the Fernie Memorial Arena, causing three deaths, and that it wasn't safe for emergency crews to enter the facility.

WorkSafeBC said based on preliminary information, three workers were exposed to a gas leak that was possibly ammonia shortly before noon Tuesday. In a Facebook post earlier on Tuesday, the city said the arena would be closed while workers completed "emergency repairs" to the facility's refrigeration plant.

The city's fire department had contacted WorkSafeBC about the incident and RCMP are now leading the investigation.

The city said in a news release it is working with CIMCO Refrigeration and is trying to obtain additional specialized resources to deal with the hazardous situation.

Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said his crews responded to the incident around noon, and that he expects that the city will provide an update on Wednesday morning. Local homes and businesses, including a retirement home, were evacuated. The city said the victims' next of kin have been notified but they were not identified late Tuesday.

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety says ammonia is a colourless gas that is very toxic if inhaled and can cause death.

Residents who had been evacuated from their homes in the tight-knit community were using Facebook Tuesday night to find accommodation with neighbours while posting their condolences to the families of the victims. "We care about everyone here; whether you were born and raised in Fernie, just moved here, or you are visiting on holidays. When tragedy strikes our town, like it has today, we need to come together and pray," Chris Ingy Inglis wrote.

"It's been a terrible day in the Valley, severe winds, downed power lines and trees and other assorted damage, grass fires, road closures and then to read this, just so shockingly sad," Christine Jaegli Ehrler wrote.

