The Globe and Mail

Three orders issued to Enbridge subsidiary concerning B.C. pipeline project

Enbridge company logos on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 12, 2016. The National Energy Board is ordering a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. to take measures to improve worker safety and environmental protection after several infractions were spotted during field inspections of a B.C. pipeline expansion project.

Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

The National Energy Board is ordering a subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. to take measures to improve worker safety and environmental protection after several infractions were spotted during field inspections of a B.C. pipeline expansion project.

The agency says it issued three orders to Spectra Energy Transmission concerning construction of its High Pine natural gas pipeline expansion project near Chetwynd, B.C.

The NEB says the new pipeline poses no immediate environmental or public safety concerns.

The company is cited for failure to construct bridges over watercourses according to specification, failure to protect environmentally sensitive areas near streams, lakes and wetlands from disturbance, and inadequate sediment and erosion control measures at watercourse crossings.

The NEB inspectors ordered the company to complete 27 measures. These included halting unsafe pipe handling activities, assessing the adequacy of project oversight, immediately ceasing travel on bridges and ramps that span two watercourses, and submitting company action plans to address management of construction activities.

The expansion project was approved a year ago. The pipeline moves 240 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to the British Columbia Lower Mainland and into the United States.

