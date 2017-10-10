Todd Stone joins B.C. Liberal leadership race

The latest hopeful to launch a campaign for the leadership of British Columbia's Liberal party was a member of former premier Christy Clark's cabinet, a fact that Todd Stone says has taught him tough lessons about losing.

The former transportation minister says the Liberals created tensions and played politics with transportation issues in Metro Vancouver rather than build relationships with local communities.

Stone says he wants to open the Liberal party to more women, youth and ideas, especially embracing the technology industry.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kamloops politician is the eighth candidate in the race to replace Clark, who resigned in August.

Half of the field were members of Clark's cabinet before May's election and defended many of the polices that voters turned away from.

Former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts announced her intentions to run for the party's top job last month, along with Terrace businesswoman Lucy Sager and five members of the legislature: Sam Sullivan, Mike Bernier, Andrew Wilkinson, Mike de Jong and Michael Lee.