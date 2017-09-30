Vancouver International Film Festival: What to watch

The Vancouver International Film Festival has opened its 36th year, with hundreds of films that include a mix from British Columbia, the rest of North America and the world.

The Globe and Mail is presenting a daily pick throughout the festival. Check back to see our recommendations of what to watch.





Saturday, Sept. 30







SHADOWMAN





Directed by Oren Jacoby

U.S.A.



Before there was Banksy, there was Richard Hambleton. A contemporary of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, Hambleton's shadowy figures painted clandestinely on the streets of New York made him a star on the art scene there in the 1980s.





Once he began a studio practice, his works were in high demand, fetching better prices at one point than Basquiat's. Hambleton was born, raised and trained in Vancouver – at what is now Emily Carr University of Art + Design. Vancouver is also where he began his street-art practice, with a series of faux crime-scene paintings – anonymous outlines on city streets. He took the project and himself to the United States in the 1970s and wound up in New York, where he became a force on the art scene. He was invited to the Venice Biennale and to paint on the Berlin Wall. And then, Hambleton disappeared from the scene, in a spectacular flame-out.





This film traces Hambleton's path from rags to riches to rags to riches and back down and up again – fuelled by genius and mired in drug addiction and disease. While it doesn't linger long on Hambleton's Canadian beginnings, the film features a wealth of archival footage from New York, creating a portrait of the city's then-grittiness. It also offers insightful interviews and surprising access into Hambleton's very private world – sometimes A-list swish, but often rock-bottom shabby. Marsha Lederman





Sept. 30, 6:45 p.m., International Village; Oct. 2, 2 p.m., International Village; Oct. 12, 8:45 p.m., Vancity Theatre.

Sunday, Oct. 1

FACES PLACES

Directed by Agnès Varda and JRFrance

France

The French artist JR recently grabbed headlines by creating a huge photograph of a Mexican toddler and posting it on a U.S. border wall as though the child were about to crawl over. Giant public portraiture is his signature, and in this whimsical documentary, he collaborates with veteran French filmmaker Agnès Varda, travelling to villages in France to mount portraits of locals on unlikely buildings and discuss these projects with them.

Old photos of miners decorate a row of workers' housing slated for demolition; a shy waitress becomes an unlikely social-media star when her oversized picture goes up in the town square.



The encounters are deceptively simple: What emerges from them, and from the relationship between the 88-year-old filmmaker and the thirtysomething photographer, is a poignant meditation on everything from self-revelation in the age of the selfie to change in rural France. This rich cross-generational exchange speaks to the persistence of French cinematic culture while the doc itself is a delight, subtle, touching and entertaining. Kate Taylor

Oct. 1, 11 a.m., SFU Goldcorp; Oct. 6, 6:45 p.m., Vancouver Playhouse.



