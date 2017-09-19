Vancouver mulls balloon ban in parks, citing environmental risk

Clowns and balloon artists are protesting a proposal to ban balloons in Vancouver's parks and community centres, saying the idea is misguided and would only further worsen the city's reputation for being no fun.

Vancouver Park Board commissioner Stuart Mackinnon tabled the motion, citing the risk that latex and plastic balloons pose to animals and the environment. Animals that mistake deflated balloons for food can suffer stomach or intestinal blockages, and strings and ribbons tied to the inflatables can also ensnare birds, sea turtles, seals and dolphins, the motion says.

It also cited a study from the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and the DuPont Institute that found balloons cause more childhood deaths than any other toy.

Mr. Mackinnon said he is not asking for a bylaw change, but rather a new contract stipulation that when people book spaces in parks, beaches and community centres, they will agree not to have balloons.

"It's one of those things that you take people at face value that they will follow the rules," he said. "If someone were to be in a park with a balloon, I'm not looking for a policeman to come along and pop it."

Mr. Mackinnon added that he was not particularly interested in penalties: "That's not what I'm looking for."

The city's elected parks board was expected to vote on the motion late Monday night.

The proposal prompted clowns and balloon artists to stage a protest on Monday in John Hendry Park on the city's east side.

Decked in full costumes and face paint, they made balloons and handed them to passersby while pleading their case.

Jim Milburn, who performs as Dilly the Clown, has been in the clowning business for more than 30 years. He acknowledged that balloons come with some environment and safety risks, but that they should be addressed with education – not a ban.

"Balloons have an important place in our society," Mr. Milburn said. "We've been using balloons for entertainment for the longest time. When you see the smile on a child's face when you've handed them a balloon, it's something to behold. Children and adults will line up for an hour, an hour and a half to get a balloon. To say they don't have some value would be a mistake."

Sam Doupe-Smith, a balloon artist who also goes by Twistin' Sam, said balloons will continue to be used regardless of a ban, so education would be a better way to address health and safety concerns.

"By banning people like us from twisting balloons at your events, they're also banning information," he said. "Every person here really does care about the environment, we all care about child safety and we all care about how to properly dispose of balloons."

Ilea Wakelin, a former balloon artist turned face-painter, said she worried about the city's reputation. "I don't want Vancouver to get an even worse reputation as a no-fun city," she said.

Mr. Mackinnon said there are plenty of alternatives to balloons that don't pose a threat to the environment.

"The environmentalist in me says I don't see the fun in harming animals," he said.

He said regardless of whether the motion passes, he is glad a conversation is being had.

"Evidently, this conversation has stretched right across the country," he said. "I've had e-mails from people all over Canada thanking me and saying this is one more step toward making this a more sustainable world."