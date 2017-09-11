 Skip to main content

Adjournment expected as trial starts for aides to Ontario ex-premier McGuinty

Ontario provincial police have laid criminal charges against two former Dalton McGuinty aides, David Livingston and Laura Miller, in connection with the deletion of documents related to two cancelled gas plants.

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A trial of two former top political aides in the Ontario premier's office is slated to begin in Toronto today.

David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged with breach of trust, mischief and unlawful use of a computer.

The politically sensitive case involves allegations of illicit email destruction in the office of former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty.

The emails were about the Liberals' decision to cancel two gas plants just before the 2011 election, costing taxpayers about $1.1-billion.

Both accused deny any wrongdoing.

Livingston's lawyer says he plans to seek an immediate adjournment so the defence can go over documents the prosecution handed over only recently.

