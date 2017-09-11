 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Aides to Ontario ex-premier McGuinty plead not guilty as trial begins

Aides to Ontario ex-premier McGuinty plead not guilty as trial begins

Ontario provincial police have laid criminal charges against two former Dalton McGuinty aides, David Livingston and Laura Miller, in connection with the deletion of documents related to two cancelled gas plants.

Facebook photo

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A trial of two former top political aides in the Ontario premier's office finally began today in Toronto with the accused pleading not guilty.

David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged over allegations they illegally destroyed emails in the office of former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty.

The defence hammered the prosecution for providing "sketchy" information they say warranted an adjournment.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawyers also said the prosecution has dropped witnesses without saying why, and notes of interviews police and Crown had with witnesses were completely deficient in detail.

The lawyers want the judge to review prosecution notes and order the Crown to say why witnesses were dropped.

The emails at issue were about the Liberals' decision to cancel two gas plants just before the 2011 election, which ended up costing taxpayers about $1.1 billion.

Video: Refugees celebrate new chocolate factory in Nova Scotian town (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.