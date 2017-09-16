Amber Alert cancelled after three-year-old Alberta girl found safe

An Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl from the Bighorn reserve has been cancelled after she was found safe and sound.

Mounties in Rocky Mountain House, Alta., have not released information on what happened.

Earlier on Friday night, they issued the alert saying the girl had been reported abducted.

They said the girl was believed to be in the company of her 35-year-old aunt and possibly a 33-year-old male companion.