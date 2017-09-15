Amber Alert issued for missing six-year-old boy in Quebec

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing six-year-old boy named Louka Fredette in Saint-Eustache, Que., northwest of Montreal.
Quebec provincial police say they believe he is with 41-year-old Ugo Fredette.
Police say the boy went missing at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
They do not say how Fredette is connected to the boy.
Police say the suspect may be travelling in a white Ford truck with the licence plates FLK5965 or FGY3936.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨