Amber Alert issued for missing six-year-old boy in Quebec

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing six-year-old boy named Louka Fredette in Saint-Eustache, Que., northwest of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say they believe he is with 41-year-old Ugo Fredette.

Police say the boy went missing at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday.

They do not say how Fredette is connected to the boy.

Police say the suspect may be travelling in a white Ford truck with the licence plates FLK5965 or FGY3936.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.