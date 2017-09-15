Amber Alert issued for missing six-year-old boy in Quebec

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing six-year-old boy named Louka Fredette in Saint-Eustache, Que., northwest of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say they believe he is with 41-year-old Ugo Fredette, who may be driving a white Ford van with licence plate FGY3936.

Police add that the van has the word "Axon" on the side in red.

They say the boy went missing at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, but do not say how he is connected to the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.