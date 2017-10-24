Another right whale found dead, taking toll to 16

The crisis facing the North Atlantic right whales worsened with the discovery of a 16th dead marine mammal in coastal waters off Massachusetts on Monday. The death comes on the heels of an international meeting in Halifax where scientists sounded the alarm and called for urgent action to save the endangered species from extinction.

"It appears to be a younger animal ... so the likelihood of it being a natural or normal death is not high," said Misty Niemeyer, a biologist and necropsy coordinator with the Marine Mammal Rescue and Research at the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Since June, 12 right whales have died in Canadian waters in the Gulf of St. Lawrence due to ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements. Four right whales were found dead in the U.S., including this latest one, whose heavily decomposed body washed up on Nashawena Island, south of Cape Cod.

Ms. Niemeyer and biologists from the U.S. government National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are on a vessel today working to see what the cause of death may have been for the whale.

"Even if it was natural, there are way too many dead animals in one year and it's very concerning to us," said Ms. Niemeyer.

"This is very disturbingly high number of deaths and low number of births in one year."

The latest population estimate for North Atlantic right whales is 451, and this does not include the latest 16 deaths, which account for the loss of about 3.5 percent of the world's population.

Only five calves were born this year, compared to an average of 19 born each year from 2000 to 2016, according to New England Aquarium figures.

Hundreds gathered in Halifax over the weekend for the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium's annual meeting where the deaths were described as a crisis for the critically endangered species. The consortium heard that right whales are two decades away from extinction unless new, immediate action is taken to save the species. The consortium convened an international task force to be made up of scientists, government managers and industry professionals to try and save the right whales.

With files from Canadian Press

