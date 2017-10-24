Another right whale found dead, taking toll to 16

The crisis facing the North Atlantic right whales worsened with the discovery of a 16th dead marine mammal in coastal waters off Massachusetts on Monday. The death comes on the heels of an international meeting in Halifax where scientists sounded the alarm and called for urgent action to save the endangered species from extinction.

Since June, 12 right whales have died in Canadian waters in the Gulf of St. Lawrence due to ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements. Four right whales were found dead in the U.S., including this latest one, whose heavily decomposed body washed up on Nashawena Island, south of Cape Cod.

The Marine Mammal Rescue and Research at the International Fund for Animal Welfare and biologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are working to identify the whale, its sex and the cause of death today.

"With this 16th confirmed mortality the North Atlantic right whale population has experienced an alarming number of deaths in 2017," said Brian Sharp of Marine Mammal Rescue and Research at the International Fund for Animal Welfare in a statement.

"Time is of the essence and we must work together to determine how to best protect this critically endangered species."

The latest population estimate for North Atlantic right whales is 451, and this does not include the latest 16 deaths, which account for the loss of about 3.5 per cent of the world's population.

The North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium announced Sunday at the group's annual meeting in Halifax that the right whales are two decades away from extinction unless new action is taken to save the species. The consortium convened an international task force to be made up of scientists, government managers and industry professionals to try and save the species.

Special to the Globe and Mail