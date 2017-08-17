Asylum seekers at Quebec border nearly quadrupled in July

Authorities say the number of asylum seekers intercepted at the Quebec-New York border nearly quadrupled in July and shows no sign of slowing down.

Officials updated reporters at a news conference this morning in Lacolle, a Quebec border town at the forefront of the influx of people filing into Canada from the United States.

Immigration and Citizenship Canada statistics indicate the number of people intercepted in July jumped to 2,996 from 781 in June.

Department spokesman Louis Dumas reiterated that Canada strongly discourages people from entering outside of regular ports of entry.

But Dumas added that asylum seekers are permitted to make a case for refugee status through a well-established and effective process.

The RCMP's Claude Castonguay says the force intercepted more than 3,800 irregular entries between Aug. 1 and 15, primarily at Roxham Road in Hemmingford, Que.

Patrick Lefort of the Canada Border Services Agency says additional resources are being deployed to deal with the crush, which varies from day to day.