B.C. pair can be extradited to India to face 'honour killing' charge: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled unanimously that a woman and man in British Columbia can be extradited to India to face charges of conspiracy to murder in a so-called honour killing over a forbidden marriage. The court said the Canadian government acted reasonably in assessing Indian assurances that the Canadians would not be tortured or mistreated in jail while awaiting trial.

"I would emphasize that diplomatic assurances need not eliminate any possibility of torture or mistreatment; they must simply form a reasonable basis for the Minister's finding that there is no substantial risk of torture or mistreatment," Justice Michael Moldaver wrote for the court.

He stressed that the gravity of the alleged offence – "criminal conduct of the most horrific nature" – was especially relevant to the Canadian government's decision to extradite the two Canadians to face charges in India.

Story continues below advertisement

Sheema Khan: Let's work together to prevent crimes of 'honour'

The case pits the need to hold alleged murderers to account against the responsibility of judges to ensure those within their control are not sent off to face severe violations of their safety or rights.

The case began as a love story. Jaswinder ("Jassi") Kaur Sidhu, 24, of Maple Ridge, B.C., secretly married a man beneath her caste and, fearing a violent reaction from her mother and maternal uncle, fled to a village in the Indian state of Punjab to be with him. (Her mother and uncle had planned an arranged marriage to a 70-year-old man.) But a group met them on a road as they travelled by motor scooter on June 8, 2000, and Ms. Sidhu was killed when they cut her throat. Her husband, Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu, was severely beaten. Three of the 13 people charged in her death were convicted in India of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Ms. Sidhu's mother, Malkit Kaur Sidhu, and uncle, Surjit Badesha, both of them Canadian citizens born in India, argued in B.C. courts that India's justice system could not be trusted to give them a fair trial, not to torture them in its jails or execute them. India gave diplomatic assurances to Canada that they would not be tortured or executed, and that Canadian consular officials would have full access to them in jail and during court proceedings.

The trial judge said there was enough evidence to send them to India to face trial. But the B.C. Court of Appeal ruled 2-1 that India's assurances for safe treatment in jail could not be trusted.

"Apart from monitoring, I cannot see any meaningful feature of the assurance which would transform India's good intentions into realistic protection," Justice Ian Donald wrote for the majority.

The Canadian government argues in the case that the appeal court exceeded its authority, and that it would have devastating consequences for justice. "Effectively, the Court of Appeal has all but prohibited extradition to India," the federal Attorney-General said in a filing at the Supreme Court. "The prison conditions of numerous countries have been criticized by human rights advocates, including Canadian pretrial conditions. Should such criticisms, in the absence of proof of serious risk to the particular individual and in the face of assurances from treaty partners, serve as a basis for setting aside surrender orders, Canada's ability to extradite will be severely compromised, and its ability to rely on reciprocity from its treaty partners will be cast in doubt."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nikos Harris, a criminal-law specialist at the University of British Columbia's Allard School of Law, told The Globe earlier this year that the case has especially high stakes. "They're really commenting on the integrity of another country's justice system." He added that the B.C. appeal court, in rejecting India's assurances, had made "a very bold statement from a court."

The appeal court did offer an alternative: Canada could seek more meaningful assurances from India, or it could put the pair on trial in Canada.