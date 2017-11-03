Cambridge, Ont., girl has surgery after eating Halloween candy containing metal object

Police say an 11-year-old girl in southwestern Ontario has undergone surgery and remains in hospital after eating a piece of Halloween candy that contained a metal object.

Waterloo regional police say the girl, from the Cambridge, Ont.-area, ate a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup that contained the metal piece, the source of which remains under investigation.

They say the girl was first taken to a local hospital and later moved to a Hamilton hospital for surgery.

Police spokeswoman Cherri Greeno said Friday the girl's condition is not considered life-threatening.

There have been other reports of tainted candy in Ontario this Halloween.

In London, Ont., police say they've been unable to determine exactly where a child received a small chocolate bar containing a needle on Halloween night. They say the child was not injured in that incident.

Barrie, Ont., police say an 11-year-old boy received a Tootsie Roll containing a pill. They say the pill has been identified as melatonin, a supplement to counter the effects of jet lag, or help people sleep if they have an unusual work schedule or suffer from a circadian rhythm disorder.

Meanwhile, police in New Brunswick are investigating incidents in Fredericton and Bathurst in which a nail and a needle were found in Halloween candy.