Canada unveils sweeping new strategy to tackle military suicide

The Canadian military and government are adopting a more aggressive strategy to prevent suicide among soldiers and veterans, committing to overhaul how mental-health risk is handled during deployments and how seriously ill members and their families are supported at home.

A joint strategy, which was released on Thursday, will see the Departments of National Defence and Veterans Affairs work together to tackle the rise in army suicides in the wake of the Afghanistan mission, the country's longest military operation.

Investigation reveals 54 Canadian soldiers died by suicide after war in Afghanistan

Story continues below advertisement

What happened to Lionel Desmond? An Afghanistan veteran whose war wouldn't end

Suicide toll reveals how system failed Canada's soldiers and veterans

Ordered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2015 after The Globe and Mail's initial investigation of the mounting suicide toll among Afghan veterans, the new blueprint lays out measures aimed at bolstering mental wellness and reducing suicide risk from the day of recruitment to long after a soldier's release from the Canadian Armed Forces.

"We have been called to action by the real people, families and communities behind the statistics," the suicide-prevention strategy states. "These are our loved ones, our comrades, and our family members, and the entire CAF and [Veterans Affairs] communities are moved to continue to do everything possible to lower risks and prevent suicide."

The Globe's continuing investigation has found that more than 70 Canadian military members and veterans who were deployed on the Afghanistan operation have killed themselves after returning home. Another six ended their lives while on tour, and are counted among the 158 mission deaths.

Many factors are often involved in deaths by suicide, such as mental illness, chronic pain, relationship breakdowns, financial troubles and alcohol abuse. The Globe's profiles of 31 Afghanistan war veterans lost to suicide, published last fall, showed that many of the soldiers were dealing with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or other mental illnesses connected to their experiences during the dangerous deployment.

In several cases, families felt that the military's health system and government programs for supporting ill and wounded veterans had failed their loved ones. In other instances, ailing soldiers never sought medical care because they feared doing so would harm their military careers, families told The Globe.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, one veteran's struggle with severe PTSD and depression led to several deaths within his family. Lionel Desmond, an infantry soldier in the Afghanistan war, was out of the army for just 18 months when he gunned down his wife, Shanna Desmond, their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, and his mother, Brenda Desmond, before killing himself in their home in the rural Nova Scotia community of Upper Big Tracadie in early January.

Relatives and veterans advocates want an inquiry to be held in the triple murder-suicide to examine what medical care and support was provided to Mr. Desmond while he was in the military and after his release.

The new suicide-prevention strategy acknowledges that in the vast majority of cases, suicide "doesn't just happen." Rather, there are usually signs of distress and a diagnosed mental illness, and therefore there are opportunities to intervene and offer treatment.

A systematic examination of how policies in the Forces and at Veterans Affairs affect the mental health of military members is being called for in the joint strategy. This review is expected to identify further areas for improvement.

In the meantime, National Defence and Veterans Affairs have committed to numerous changes to reduce the risk of suicide. The initiatives include the following:

an expert in suicidal behaviour will be hired to identify gaps and best practices within the Forces;

military medical staff will be provided with guidelines for suicide prevention, which have been drafted with the help of the Canadian Psychiatric Association;

the Forces plan to examine whether military recruits should undergo more rigorous screening for mental-health conditions;

a suicide-prevention program for deployment operations is in the works. The program would include measures to track suicide statistics and raise awareness about mental-health risks in the field;

the Forces are creating a new military transition group to ensure soldiers, sailors and air-force personnel aren’t discharged without proper support, complete paperwork and veterans’ benefits in place. About 10,000 people are released from the Forces annually and one-third of them struggle to adjust to life outside the military, government research has shown;

the military wants to increase family involvement in the health care of soldiers. The Forces are also extending their family support programs to the roughly 1,200 military members who are medically released each year;

a mental-health first-aid training program is being developed for families of veterans as well as for caregivers and advocates. The training would teach them how to respond to a vet who is in crisis and expressing suicidal thoughts.

There are 68,000 regular force members and 27,000 reservists working in the Canadian military. Of the estimated 670,100 veterans, nearly 20 per cent receive benefits and services from Veterans Affairs.

Story continues below advertisement

The military's own statistics show that suicides have increased in recent years in the army, which shouldered the bulk of Canada's combat operations during the international Afghanistan mission. The army suicide rate among men in the regular force was 33 per 100,000 from 2002 to 2015, nearly 2.6 times higher than non-army branches of the forces and nearly double that of the Canadian male population.

In all, at least 234 military personnel have died by suicide from 2002 to 2016. Many never deployed on an overseas operation. Yet the number of former soldiers who have ended their lives during this period is not known. A system for tracking veterans' suicides in Canada has recently been created and an annual report will be released for the first time in December.

"Where once this loss was shrouded in stigma and secrecy, we are in the midst of an awakening in Canada," the suicide-prevention strategy states. "Leaders throughout the country are working together to reduce stigma and raise public awareness, connect Canadians, provide information and resources, and accelerate the use of research and innovation in suicide prevention."