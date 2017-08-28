 Skip to main content

Canadian Hurricane Centre eyes storm off southeastern United States

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says a large storm system off the coast of Florida will likely push through waters off Atlantic Canada sometime Wednesday or Thursday.

Forecasters say potential tropical cyclone ten is expected to become tropical storm Irma on Tuesday, and is then expected to accelerate toward the northeast and evolve into a large and fairly intense post-tropical storm.

Based on the latest track, rain and strong winds from Irma are expected to remain offshore and not make landfall.

But the centre says some rain and gusty northeast winds could brush Nova Scotia and southeastern Newfoundland on Thursday.

Forecasters say at this point southern Canadian waters will likely see gale– to storm-force winds.

Forecaster Bob Robichaud says the hurricane centre will have a better idea of what's expected on Tuesday.

