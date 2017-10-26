Canadian peace activist who survived Hiroshima bombing to accept Nobel Peace Prize

An 85-year-old Canadian woman who survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima will be in Oslo later this year to jointly accept the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of this year's laureate, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

Setsuko Thurlow, who was 13 at the time of the bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, has lived in Toronto since the 1950s. She is a long-time advocate of nuclear disarmament and a member of the Order of Canada.

Ms. Thurlow has been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his government's refusal to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a landmark accord adopted last July at the United Nations.

While 122 UN member nations voted in favour of the treaty, Canada, along with the United States, NATO partners, with the exception of the Netherlands, and states with nuclear weapons have boycotted the talks.

Last June, with Ms. Thurlow watching in the visitors' gallery of the House of Commons, Mr. Trudeau said the treaty was a well-meaning but ineffective process.

"There can be all sorts of people talking about nuclear disarmament, but if they do not actually have nuclear arms, it is sort of useless to have them around, talking," the prime minister said.

Ms. Thurlow said she was heartbroken to hear Mr. Trudeau's words. In an interview with The Globe and Mail last August, she contrasted Mr. Trudeau's position with the stance adopted by his father, Pierre Trudeau, who was more outspoken about disarmament.

"He didn't make himself very popular, with the Americans especially," Ms. Thurlow said of the senior Trudeau. "But he was gutsy enough to be able to say that at the UN. But this time, his son is hiding behind [U.S. President Donald] Trump. He hasn't said boo."

In a statement released Thursday, she urged the prime minister to sign the treaty.

"The Prime Minister seems to willfully ignore the fact that the majority of Canadians want a world without nuclear weapons," she said. "As a living witness to Hiroshima, I beseech Justin Trudeau to change course."

Ms. Thurlow will be on stage in Oslo on Dec. 10 together with Beatrice Fihn, ICAN's executive director, to receive the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize award.

"Thurlow has been a leading figure in ICAN since its launch in 2007," ICAN said in a statement on Thursday.

"She played a pivotal role in the United Nations negotiations that led to the adoption of the landmark treaty outlawing nuclear weapons in July."

Ms. Thurlow has for seven decades campaigned against nuclear weapons.

At Hiroshima, she was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building about 1.8 kilometres from Ground Zero. Most of her classmates, who were in the same room, were burned alive, she said in an account of her experiences.

In her speech announcing the prize in October, the leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said the risk that nuclear weapons might be used was now "greater than it has been for a long time".