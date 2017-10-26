Canadian peace activist who survived Hiroshima bombing to accept Nobel Peace Prize

An 85-year-old Canadian woman who survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima will travel to Oslo this year to jointly accept the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of this year's laureate, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

In a statement released Thursday, Setsuko Thurlow – who was 13 when the bomb fell on Aug. 6, 1945 – urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, an accord adopted last July at the United Nations.

"The Prime Minister seems to willfully ignore the fact that the majority of Canadians want a world without nuclear weapons," she said. "As a living witness to Hiroshima, I beseech Justin Trudeau to change course."

Ms. Thurlow, who has lived in Toronto since the 1950s, is a long-time advocate of nuclear disarmament and a member of the Order of Canada.

She has been critical of Mr. Trudeau for his government's refusal to sign the nuclear weapon ban treaty. While 122 UN member countries voted in favour, states with nuclear weapons such as the U.S., together with Canada and its NATO partners – with the exception of the Netherlands – boycotted the talks.

Last June, with Ms. Thurlow watching in the visitors gallery of the House of Commons, Mr. Trudeau said the treaty was a well-meaning but ineffective process.

"There can be all sorts of people talking about nuclear disarmament, but if they do not actually have nuclear arms, it is sort of useless to have them around, talking," the Prime Minister said.

Ms. Thurlow said she was heartbroken to hear Mr. Trudeau's words. In an interview with The Globe and Mail last August, she contrasted his position with that of his father, Pierre Trudeau, who was more outspoken about disarmament.

"He didn't make himself very popular – with the Americans especially," she said of the senior Trudeau. "But he was gutsy enough to be able to say that at the UN. But this time, his son is hiding behind [U.S. President Donald] Trump. He hasn't said boo."

Ms. Thurlow will be on stage in Oslo on Dec. 10 with Beatrice Fihn, ICAN's executive director, to receive the Nobel.

"Thurlow has been a leading figure in ICAN since its launch in 2007," the organization said in a statement Thursday. "She played a pivotal role in the United Nations negotiations that led to the adoption of the landmark treaty outlawing nuclear weapons in July."

Ms. Thurlow has campaigned against nuclear weapons for seven decades.

At Hiroshima, she was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building about 1.8 kilometres from ground zero. Most of her classmates, who were in the same room, were burned alive, she said in an account of her experiences.

In her speech announcing the prize in October, the leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, said the risk that nuclear weapons might be used was "greater than it has been for a long time."