Car belonging to Quebec City mosque president found torched

The head of the Quebec City mosque that was the scene of a mass murder last winter had his car torched in his driveway earlier this month.

Mohamed Labidi, president of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, says his wife was roused around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 when she heard small explosions outside. She looked outside to find the car engulfed in flames.

The car was destroyed before firefighters could extinguish the flames. Police seized the vehicle as evidence and say they believe the fire was intentionally set.

"This hateful crime against the president and his family add to a long list of hateful acts against our organization," the cultural centre said in a statement.

The attack came two days after Mr. Labidi and Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume announced they reached an agreement to build a Muslim cemetery in the city. A couple days after the fire, an unidentified person smeared excrement on the door of the mosque.

On Jan. 29, a gunman killed six people at the mosque and injured several others. Alexandre Bissonnette, a Quebec City resident who had long expressed extreme right-wing sympathies, is in custody awaiting trial.

Since the attack, the Quebec City area has been exposed as a hotbed of anti-Islam sentiment. The mosque has been the target of several acts of vandalism, both before the shooting and since. Residents of the small bedroom community of Saint-Apollinaire, Que., voted down the community's attempt to create a Muslim cemetery. Last weekend, the extreme-right wing group La Meute, whose leader is based near Quebec City, held a demonstration in the city, where its opponents clashed with police.

"We exhort the public and politicians in Quebec and Canada to pay special, diligent attention to the rise of the extreme right in Quebec City," the mosque's statement said. "These aren't simple protests of extremists against immigration. These acts threaten our lives."

