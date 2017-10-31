Provinces haven’t stopped boreal caribou’s decline, and Ottawa may have to intervene, report says

Canada's iconic boreal caribou remains under threat five years after a federal-provincial recovery plan was put in place, and Ottawa may have to impose its own regulations unless provinces up their game, Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a report released Tuesday.

Under the federal Species at Risk Act, the federal government must act to protect caribou herds across the country that have been designated as "threatened" due to loss of habitat from human activity and natural causes like forest fires. However, provinces have a major role to play because much of the caribou habitat exists on Crown land, and provinces regulate access to the land by resource industries like forestry and oil and gas.

In the report released Tuesday, Environment Canada assessed the work of government – as well as industry, Indigenous communities and others – to preserve caribou habitat.

"Some progress is being made to recover boreal caribou, but after five years, the species' population as a whole continues to decline as disturbance to its habitat continues to increase," the report concluded. "More needs to be done to recover boreal caribou including having robust range plans in place."

Under the federal law, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna must make a determination by April as to whether provincial efforts are sufficient to protect the caribou. If they are not, she must recommend to cabinet that Ottawa set its own rules, though cabinet has the option to accept or reject that recommendation.

The forestry industry has been publicly battling environmentalists over proposed protections for the species, with the industry arguing any effort needs to take into account the health of rural communities and forestry jobs. The mining and oil companies are also required to address caribou impacts from their developments, and some mining projects are on hold until provincial protection plans are established.

Human activity such as seismic lines or logging roads threaten caribou herds because they make it easier for like wolves and bears to increase predation on them. Fires and increasing pests add to the threat because caribou thrive on old-growth forests. Some provinces have instituted wolf culls as a strategy to protect the caribou.

In the report, Environment Canada noted that, of 30 different caribou populations for which information was available, 20 have continued to decline since 2012, while 10 have stabilized and none increased. Provinces and territories provided no population number for 21 herds.

The 2012 agreement set a goal of ensuring that, in each herd's range, 65 per cent of the habitat remains undisturbed. The progress report found that the number of ranges that meet the 65-per-cent limit has dropped to 19 from 21 since 2012.

Environmental groups responded Tuesday by urging the provinces to dramatically step up the pace of protection.

"The provinces must quit stalling and advance caribou habitat protection and recovery," said Rachel Plotkin, Ontario projects manager with the David Suzuki Foundation. "If the provinces fail to do so, then it's time for the federal government to step up and protect this threatened species. The Species at Risk Act provides a safety net. Let's use it."

Boreal caribou were listed as threatened in 2003, when Canada's Species at Risk Act was first introduced, but they are believed to be declining rapidly – in some areas by 50 per cent in less than a decade. While their vulnerable status is recognized in most of the nine provinces and territories where they live, current legislation leaves boreal caribou habitat largely unprotected across Canada, according to a report released earlier this month by the Wildlands League.

Research conducted ahead of the federal government's 2012 recovery strategy suggests that the 65-per-cent target for undisturbed habitat set by the strategy only gives boreal caribou populations a 60-per-cent chance of recovery.

