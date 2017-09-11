Caroline Mulroney named Ontario PC candidate in York-Simcoe riding

Caroline Mulroney has been named the Progressive Conservative nominee for the riding of York-Simcoe.

Mulroney, vice-president of an investment firm and daughter of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, accepted the nomination at a meeting in the riding on Sunday.

In a speech, she criticized the province's Liberal government for its controversial minimum wage hike and thanked her parents for teaching her the importance of public service.

York-Simcoe, north of Toronto, has been held by Progressive Conservative Julia Munro since 1995.

Munro has announced that she is retiring, and that she supports Mulroney's campaign.

Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown congratulated Mulroney on her nomination on Sunday.

"Caroline is a fantastic addition to our modern, inclusive and pragmatic Ontario PC team," he said in a statement.

"Caroline understands the importance of public service, and I know that she would do a fantastic job filling the shoes of Julia Munro as MPP."

Mulroney is the vice-president of Toronto-based BloombergSen Investment Partners, and used to work at a venture debt fund. She also co-founded the Shoebox Project for Shelters, which collects and distributes gifts to women who are homeless or at risk.

Ontario's provincial election will be held in June.

