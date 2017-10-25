Census 2016: Canada getting more diverse as immigration, Indigenous population increase

FIRST NATIONS

How Indigenous Canada is growing

The number of Canada's First Nations, Métis and Inuit continues to grow at a rate that far outstrips the rest of Canada, and the average age of people in those communities is significantly younger.

In 2016, there were 1,673,785 Indigenous people in Canada, according to the new census data. They represented 4.9 per cent of the population – up from 3.8 per cent in 2006 and 2.8 per cent in 1996.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of this increase is a factor of natural growth caused by improved life expectancies and high fertility rates. But, it is also due to more people stepping forward to self-identify as Indigenous, says Statistics Canada. That is especially true in Atlantic Canada where the number of Indigenous people is relatively small but where the people who self-identify as First Nations more than doubled between 2006 and 2016.

The First Nations, Inuit and Métis have all seen their numbers climb. But the Métis, who were recently declared by the courts to be entitled to full treatment as Indigenous people, had the largest increase. Their population grew by more than 50 per cent between 2006 and 2016.

Most Métis live in Ontario and the western provinces and, for the first time, in 2016, there were more Métis in Ontario than in the rest of Canada.

Among First Nations people with registered or treaty status, there was a population growth over the past decade of 12.8 per cent. But the real growth was off reserve where the numbers climbed by 49.1 per cent.

Overall, the average age of people who identify as being Indigenous is 32.1, compared to 40.9 for the rest of Canadians. Despite being lower than the non-Aboriginal population, the average age has risen since 2011, when it was calculated to be 30.7. And while the 2016 census found for the first time that Canadian seniors outnumbered children, that trend was not true for the Indigenous population.

Among Inuit, for instance, 33 per cent were under the age of 14 while just 4.7 per cent were over 65.

But the number of First Nations, Métis and Inuit who are over the age of 65 per cent is also increasing. In 2006, they represented 4.8 per cent of the Indigenous population. That climbed to 7.3 per cent in 2016 and Statistics Canada projects that could more than double by 2036.

Story continues below advertisement

This year's data represents one of the fullest pictures of Canada's indigenous population. Statistics Canada reports that only 14 reserves or settlements were incompletely enumerated, the lowest number since 1986.

More Indigenous children in care

Indigenous children account for more than half of the kids under the age of four who are in foster care in Canada and their numbers are growing.

Census data from last year, which was released Wednesday, reveal that many Métis, Inuit and especially First Nations children are starting their lives in troubled conditions.

While less than eight per cent of all Canadian children under the age of four are Indigenous, they accounted for 51.2 per cent of children in foster care in 2016. That was up from 2011 when they accounted for 49.1 per cent of very young children living with a foster family.

First Nations children alone accounted for 41.4 per cent of all children in foster care. Métis kids were three times as likely to be in care as their percentage of the population suggests. And Inuit children, who account for just 0.4 per cent of all Canadian children aged four and under, accounted for 2 per cent of the children in foster care.

It is a problem that many experts say has its roots in the Indian residential school system that operated for more than a century in Canada. When those schools closed, they say, large numbers of children were taken into care, and many were placed in non-Indigenous homes where they lost their cultural identity, a phenomenon known as the Sixties Scoop.

Story continues below advertisement

Advocates for Indigenous children have been saying for years that there are not enough services provided to Indigenous communities to allow children from families with social problems to stay in their homes while those issues are being remedied.

The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has found that welfare services are provided unequally to children living on reserve, compared to what is available in the rest of Canada and has ordered the federal government to correct the situation. But, while Ottawa has started to channel more funds to social services for First Nations, child welfare advocates say that is not happening fast enough.

The census data also shows that Indigenous children are less likely to live in two-parent homes than other Canadian children. While 80 per cent of all Canadian kids live with two parents, only 54.5 per cent of indigenous children live in similar circumstances. And they are more likely to be living with their grandparents, both for cultural reasons and also because of the financial benefits of shared accommodation and the lack of sufficient housing.

Many Indigenous people are living in in sub-standard housing

Many First Nations and Inuit people in Canada live in homes that require major repairs or are too small to meet the needs of their families.

It is a problem exacerbated by the remote nature of the communities and the harsh environment of Canada's North, as well as the poverty that pervades Indigenous life in this country.

The proportion of First Nations, Métis and Inuit who said in 2016 that their homes were in need of major repairs actually dropped a little from five years earlier. But there were large differences in what was reported by those living on reserves and the experience of those living in towns and cities.

Overall, one fifth of Canada's aboriginal population said their homes required major work, which includes problems with a home's plumbing, electrical and other major components. That compares to just 6 per cent of the general population.

The problem is particularly acute for First Nations and Inuit people.

Among status Indians living on reserves, 44.2 per cent said their homes said their homes needed significant repairs while 31.5 per cent of Inuit in the North said the same of their accommodation.

That contrasts with the experience of First Nations people living off reserve – just 14.2 per cent said their homes needed major repairs.

On reserves and in the North, the houses are not just in a bad physical state, they are also too small. More than a third of First Nations people living on reserve and more than 40 per cent of Inuit said they lived in overcrowded housing.

According to the 2016 census data, more than one in 10 Indigenous people lived in homes that needed another bedroom to comfortably sleep all of the occupants. And nearly three per cent lived in homes that had a shortfall of three bedrooms or more.

More young Indigenous people are learning to speak the languages of their ancestors

Day-to-day conversations in the Indigenous languages of Canada are becoming rare as the seniors who grew up speaking them pass away, but more young people are taking classes to learn the tongues of their ancestors, which Statistics Canada calls the "mother tongue."

It is a phenomenon, revealed in 2016 census data, that is promoted by Indigenous leaders and supported financially by the federal Liberal government. And it may preserve languages that were, not long ago, under threat of becoming extinct.

More than 260,000 Canadians reported last year that they were able to speak one of the roughly 70 Indigenous languages that are still in use across the country.

More than half of those people spoke one of the Algonquian languages, which include Cree, Ojibway and Oji-Cree. The second largest language group was that of the Inuit with 42,065 speakers. And the numbers dropped off significantly after that with some languages being spoken by less than 1,000 people. Kutenai, for instance, is spoken by 170.

The percentage of Indigenous people who reported being able to conduct a conversation in an Indigenous language dropped significantly from 21.4 per cent in 2006 to 15.6 per cent in 2016. But the number of people who said they could speak an indigenous language increased by 3.1 per cent over the same decade.

Statistics Canada says this is evidence that people are learning Indigenous languages as a second language, even though they grew up speaking English or French at home.

(Return to top)

IMMIGRATION

How a diverse Canada is growing through immigration

Filipino population group growth by Census Metropolitan Area Per cent, 2006 vs. 2016 0 - 125% 125 - 250 250 - 375 375 - 500 500+ Kelowna 358% St. John's 418% Regina 626% Moncton 405% Lethbridge 460% Saskatoon 532% Halifax 445% Filipino population group growth by Census Metropolitan Area Per cent, 2006 vs. 2016 0 - 125% 125 - 250 250 - 375 375 - 500 500+ Kelowna 358% St. John's 418% Regina 626% Moncton 405% Lethbridge 460% Saskatoon 532% Halifax 445% Filipino population group growth by Census Metropolitan Area Per cent, 2006 vs. 2016 0 - 125% 125 - 250 250 - 375 375 - 500 500+ Kelowna 358% St. John's 418% Regina 626% Moncton 405% Lethbridge 460% Saskatoon 532% Halifax 445%

Arab population group growth by Census Metropolitan Area Per cent, 2006 vs. 2016 0 - 125% 125 - 250 250 - 375 375 - 500 500+ Kelowna 362% St. John's 489% Greater Sudbury 430% Lethbridge 757% Thunder Bay 590% Moncton 555% Arab population group growth by Census Metropolitan Area Per cent, 2006 vs. 2016 0 - 125% 125 - 250 250 - 375 375 - 500 500+ Kelowna 362% St. John's 489% Greater Sudbury 430% Lethbridge 757% Thunder Bay 590% Moncton 555% Arab population group growth by Census Metropolitan Area Per cent, 2006 vs. 2016 0 - 125% 125 - 250 250 - 375 375 - 500 500+ Kelowna 362% St. John's 489% Greater Sudbury 430% Lethbridge 757% Thunder Bay 590% Moncton 555%

The population of racialized residents has steadily increased, now representing 22.3 per cent of Canada's population. Statistics Canada collects data on population groups – a separate category from ethnicity – meant to quantify the number of people who self-identify as white, Aboriginal or as members of a range of visible minority groups. The largest group is South Asians (1,924,635), though the fourth and fifth-largest groups – Filipinos (780,125) and Arabs (523,235) – had the highest growth rates in the last decade, nearly doubling their populations.



The most energetic growth of the Arab population in the last decade was seen in Lethbridge, Alta., and Thunder Bay, Ont., which saw increases of 757 per cent and 590 per cent respectively. For Filipinos, it was in Regina (626 per cent) and Lethbridge (460 per cent).

The longer you're in Canada, the more likely you are to list multiple ethnic origins, the result of marriages and common-law relationships between people of different ethnicities, but also increasing knowledge of family history. Those who are more likely to report just a single ethnic origin – suggesting fewer mixed relationships – are groups with shorter histories in Canada, such as people of Asian and African origin.

As immigration levels stay strong, the notion of "Canadian" identity is growing weaker. In 2001, 39.5 per cent of the population listed their ethnic origin as simply Canadian, but in 2016, the figure had decreased to 32.3 per cent.

Where Canada's refugees are coming from

Where Canada's immigrants are coming from

For the first time, Statistics Canada has revealed the breakdown by the three types of immigrants who are admitted to Canada as permanent residents. The vast majority of immigrants, six in 10, arrive under the economic category – mostly through either the skilled workers program or the provincial and territorial nominees program. Another three in 10 arrive to reunite with family members who are already in Canada. The remaining one in 10 are refugees. But due to the conflict in Syria, one in four immigrants who arrived in Canada in the first five months of 2016 was a refugee.

A total of 26,550 Syrian refugees settled in Canada from 2011 to 2016, though continued arrival into 2017 means that the total today is likely much higher. The other top countries of birth for refugees who settled in this period were Iraq (15,505), Afghanistan (6,105), Eritrea (5,125) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (5,020). This is in keeping with previous waves of refugees, whose countries of birth reflected the political instability of the time: from 2001 to 2010, Colombia topped the list; from 1991 to 2000, it was Sri Lanka; from 1980 to 1990, it was Vietnam.

Between 2011 and 2016, the majority of new immigrants who arrived in Canada, totaling 61.8 per cent, were born in Asia with the most coming from the Philippines (188,805). Seven of the top 10 countries of birth for Canadian newcomers in 2016 are in Asia: the Philippines, India, China, Iran, Pakistan, Syria and South Korea.

Immigrants who arrived in Canada between 2011 and 2016 make up 16.1 per cent of the total foreign-born population in the country. A total of 25.7 per cent of foreign-born residents in Canada arrived before 1981 and the next largest group, accounting for 19.7 per cent, arrived between 1991 and 2000.

Immigrant children (those who were born outside Canada or have at least one foreign-born parent) are expected to make up 47.2 per cent of the population of residents under 15 by 2036, according to Statistics Canada projections. In 2016, they made up 37.5 per cent of the under-15 population. The population of those under 15 with two foreign-born parents is expected to increase at a steady rate as well, hitting 26 per cent by 2036.

Where Canada's immigrants are going: Decline in Ontario, growth in Alberta

The magnetic force of the Prairie provinces is growing, with greater portion of immigrants choosing to settle there compared to Ontario and B.C.

In 2016, twice as many immigrants chose the Prairies as their new home as they did in 2001. The strongest growth was in Alberta: only 6.9 per cent of newcomers to Canada settled in the province in 2001, but by 2016, that figure was up to 17.1 per cent.

The largest portion of Canada's immigrants are still settling in Ontario – 39 per cent – but the province was taking a larger share – 55.9 per cent – in 2001.

"Due to economic factors, immigrants are looking for jobs," explains Rene Houle, a senior analyst at Statistics Canada. "We know in Alberta, in Saskatchewan, the economy is growing, it's strong."

Another factor was the government's provincial and territorial nominee program, he says. Through it, immigrants were directed to particular regions of Canada outside of the typical immigrant centres of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. In Manitoba, for example, 73.2 per cent of immigrants in 2016 came as provincial nominees. About seven in 10 immigrants in Saskatchewan and the Yukon were also provincial or territorial nominees.

How Canada's immigrants are living: Multigenerational housing

Statistics Canada says the family environment "is the main vehicle for transmitting the culture of origin to children" and that the more relatives there are under one roof, the better the transmission. Second-generation immigrant children under 15 (those who were born in Canada but with two foreign-born parents) might then be the ones receiving the strongest cultural signals from family, as they were the most likely to be living in multigenerational households. A total of 18.2 per cent reported such a living arrangement, whereas those children who had only one foreign-born parent had half that rate: 9.5 per cent. Only 6.4 per cent of foreign-born children (first generation immigrants) had such a living arrangement, a figure similar to that of children with Canadian-born parents.

(Return to top)

CENSUS 2016: WHAT WE'VE LEARNED SO FAR

Population: Western provinces are the fastest-growing in Canada As of 2016’s census day, there were 35,151,728 people in Canada, and nearly one in three lived in the West.

Families: More Canadians than ever living alone For the first time in the country's history, the number of one-person households surpassed all other types of living situations in 2016.