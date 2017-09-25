 Skip to main content

Chelsea Manning says she was denied entry to Canada over criminal record

Chelsea Manning before a scheduled appearance at a forum, in Nantucket, Mass.

Steven Senne/AP

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

The former U.S. soldier who leaked thousands of classified military documents says she's been barred from entering Canada as a result of her criminal record.

Chelsea Manning posted a letter from Canadian immigration officials online Monday detailing the reasons she was denied entry at a Quebec border crossing late last week.

Manning is a 29-year-old transgender woman who was known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted in 2013 of leaking the trove of classified material.

The letter says that because she was convicted of offences that are equivalent to treason in Canada, she's inadmissable to this country.

On Twitter, Manning says she'll be appealing the decision.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about the issue at an event in Toronto on Monday and while he declined to comment, he also said he was looking forward to seeing more details about the situation.

Video: Why Manning received 35-year sentence for WikiLeaks breach (Globe and Mail Update)
