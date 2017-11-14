Colleagues shocked by sudden death of Saskatchewan MLA Kevin Phillips, 63

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says members of the legislature are shocked and saddened at sudden death of MLA Kevin Phillips.

The member for Melfort died Monday night, however there are no further details at this point, including the cause of death.

Phillips was first elected to the Saskatchewan legislature in the 2011 provincial election and was re-elected in 2016.

The government says his accomplishments included getting a new domestic violence shelter for Melfort — the first such shelter opened in Saskatchewan since 1989.

Prior to his election to the legislature, the former Melfort mayor was a partner with the Melfort Journal newspaper for more than 25 years and also sat on the board of the Canadian Community Newspaper Association.

Phillips, who was 63, was married with four children and five grandchildren.