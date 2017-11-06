Colleges to make offer directly to striking instructors after talks with union break down

Talks between the union representing striking faculty at Ontario's 24 colleges and the schools have broken down four days after restarting, and the colleges now say they will be putting their final offer to a direct vote by instructors.

Monday marks the beginning of the fourth week of the college strike, which has seen approximately 500,000 full- and part-time students shut out of classes. Many colleges have already announced that courses will be extended into the winter term and that at least some final exams are likely to be held in early January. None of the past three college strikes in Ontario has led to students losing their semester. But students have grown increasingly anxious in this round, organizing rallies at Queen's Park and online petitions demanding their money back.

"We addressed all faculty priorities and the offer that is available for faculty right now – on the table – should have ended this strike," said Sonia Del Missier, the chair of the bargaining team for the College Employer Council, which represents the schools across the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Related: Ontario colleges, faculty union restart talks, but conflicts are long-standing

It is not clear when students will return to classes. The College Employer Council has asked the Ontario Public Service Employees Union to suspend the strike until a vote on the offer can be arranged. That vote date will be set by the Labour Relations Board and could take as long as five to 10 days.

The decision Monday morning to put the offer directly to the membership left the bargaining committee shocked, union representatives said.

"They dropped a bomb into the negotiations," said Nicole Zwiers, vice-chair of the faculty bargaining team. "It is not an offer that we can accept nor can our members.

Only one issue was still on the table: instructors' academic freedom. What had been a central sticking point to making a deal, the percentage of part-time versus full-time instructors, had been resolved by agreeing to the formation of a provincially-led task force that would look at the issue of precarious labour.

The move to put the offer directly to the college instructors is a high-stakes gamble that faculty members will vote to approve a deal that the bargaining team for OPSEU did not recommend. More than two-thirds of college professors voted in favour of strike action in September.

Colleges have only used the tactic once before, to try to avoid a labour disruption in 2001. The colleges' offer at that time was accepted by 51 per cent of instructors.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Employers can only present the membership with an offer directly once during labour negotiations. Should the gambit fail, there would be intense pressure on the government to introduce back-to-work legislation. Premier Kathleen Wynne and Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, have repeatedly said they would prefer to see a negotiated agreement. But the Premier did not rule out forcing the striking instructors back into the classroom.

"An employer vote is never a preferred path, because a settlement should be reached at the bargaining table," Ms. Del Missier said in a statement. "But we have exhausted all efforts at the bargaining table and now our faculty will decide."