Conflicts of interest didn’t influence new opioid standards: review

An independent review of new national standards for prescribing opioids says the process used to craft the measures was scientifically rigorous – despite a "flaw" in handling conflicts of interest.

"There is no evidence that a [conflict of interest] did or could have had any real influence on the final recommendation," concludes a report by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) released Thursday. The federal agency says in the report that the "flaw" relates to a failure to "promptly" identify a member of the voting panel's financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Former federal health minister Jane Philpott ordered the review in May to ensure that the scientific foundation of the guidelines developed by McMaster University were not "tainted by the influence of industry." Dr. Philpott's intervention followed a story in The Globe and Mail revealing that McMaster officials did not honour a pledge to exclude medical experts who receive income from drug companies from voting on the standards.

Story continues below advertisement

A further Globe review of declarations for all 28 medical experts, academics and patient advocates who worked on the standards revealed that nine had received remuneration from drug companies, including Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical giant whose pain pill triggered Canada's deadly opioid epidemic. Two of the nine voted on the guidelines, seven did not.

These conflicts of interest did not come to light until McMaster posted declarations-of-interest forms on its website in May, when the new guidelines were published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

The guidelines are aimed at reversing practices developed two decades ago, when pharmaceutical companies promoted the benefits of opioids and doctors began prescribing them to relieve moderate to severe pain. A continuing Globe investigation has traced the roots of Canada's opioid epidemic to the introduction in 1996 of OxyContin, a prescription painkiller made by Purdue.

The guidelines had not been updated since 2010, leaving them out of date with evidence showing the risks associated with prescription opioids are substantial and the benefits uncertain.

Canada ranks as the world's second-biggest consumer of prescription opioids, after the United States. In 2016 alone, opioid-related overdoses claimed the lives of at least 3,323 people in Canada, a rapidly escalating tally that does not include figures for Quebec or Newfoundland and Labrador.

In its application to Health Canada for funding to update the guidelines, McMaster said "the key to developing conflict-free recommendations" is to require all voting panel members to "have no financial or intellectual conflicts" and "refrain from participating in activities sponsored by the marketing departments of commercial entities."

Sol Stern, a family doctor in Oakville, Ont., and a member of the voting panel, has been a paid speaker and advisory board member for drug companies, including Purdue, according to his declaration posted by McMaster.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Jason Busse, an associate professor at McMaster's department of anesthesia and co-lead of the group that drafted the guidelines, said the group made an exception for Dr. Stern because his industry-sponsored talks represented a "balanced approach" to opioids. "Dr. Stern assured us he had no overt bias either strongly in favour or strongly opposed to opioids for chronic pain," Dr. Busse said in an earlier e-mail response to The Globe.

The CIHR endorsed that view, saying in its report that Dr. Stern's conflict did not have an impact on the guideline recommendations.

Later that same month, the chair of the steering committee assigned to develop the guidelines said his group did not follow proper procedures for reviewing financial conflicts of panel members. In a letter to Dr. Philpott, Gordon Guyatt, a professor in McMaster's faculty of health science, apologized for errors that were made but said the measures are "sound" and "unbiased."

The CIHR was asked to assess the rigour that went into developing the new guidelines to ensure that opioids are safely and appropriately prescribed.

Its review comes as the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO), the self-regulatory body for doctors in Canada's most populous province, prepares to update its overall prescribing policy to reflect the McMaster group's opioid guidelines.

The CPSO's council is scheduled to vote Friday on draft changes that direct physicians to rely on both the new Canadian opioid-prescribing guidelines and similar guidelines produced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The draft reminds doctors that both documents "strongly recommend" against prescribing doses above the equivalent of 90 milligrams of morphine per day for patients with chronic, non-cancer pain.

Story continues below advertisement

The council will also receive an update on investigations that the CPSO launched last year into 86 doctors who prescribed extraordinarily high doses of powerful pills to their patients.

With a report from Kelly Grant