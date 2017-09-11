 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Constitutional challenge to Canada’s segregation laws begins today

Constitutional challenge to Canada’s segregation laws begins today

A lawyer for the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada says solitary confinement violates the charter right to life, liberty and security of the person.

D-Cst. D. Buckley/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A constitutional challenge to Canada's segregation laws is expected to begin in a Toronto courthouse this morning.

At issue is the practice known as administrative segregation that civil liberties groups argue can amount to indefinite solitary confinement.

In July, an Ontario court rejected the federal government's attempt to delay the challenge because parliament had proposed legislation to address the issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Two years ago, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies launched the constitutional challenge.

The two say the practice is harmful, amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, and means offenders are effectively punished more than once for the same crime.

The hearing is expected to last all week.

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.