Quebec's Couillard seeks to bolster anglophone support in cabinet shuffle

One year ahead of Quebec's next provincial election, Premier Philippe Couillard has launched a cautious reboot of his government, shuffling more than a dozen chairs in his cabinet while reaching out to an English-speaking base that has long felt neglected.

Mr. Couillard expanded his cabinet to 30 members from 25 Wednesday and kept key ministers in the biggest jobs while trying to be all things to all people. Ministers have been put in charge of youth, the elderly, bullying and the province's anglophone community – a new post promised by the Premier as he bolsters the most rock-solid foundation of his support.

The move may be an indicator of the unusual struggle Quebec Liberals face in this election year. The province's elections are usually a contest between the federalist Liberals and the pro-independence Parti Québécois. Liberal campaigns rely heavily on warning Quebeckers of the dire consequences of voting for the PQ and its unpopular independence option – a tactic that energizes anglophones, other minority communities and bedrock francophone federalists who are devoted to Canada. The Liberals have held power for 14 years – minus a 19-month PQ minority government in 2014 – on that formula.

This time, several polls put the conservative, anti-independence Coalition Avenir Québec under former airline executive François Legault firmly in second place, menacing Mr. Couillard's majority government and taking away one of the key Liberal campaign messages. There's no sign anglos are flocking to the Coalition but Mr. Couillard is not leaving it to chance that they may not be tempted by Mr. Legault's tax-cutting, anti-separatist message.

"Our team took Quebec's economy from the doghouse to a powerhouse in the country. Quebec's public finances have never been in better shape. Even better days lay ahead for Quebec workers and entrepreneurs if we stay the course," Mr. Couillard said in an unusually extended English segment of his post-shuffle speech. "My friends, English-speaking Quebeckers, let me tell you that you are not only an integral part of Quebec, this is your home. Your talents and presence are needed and desired. I want you to know and to feel you are all first-class citizens."

The brief PQ government elected in 2014 also had a minister in charge of anglophone affairs – current party Leader Jean-François Lisée.

Kathleen Weil takes up the anglophone portfolio while losing the immigration file – a net demotion from her position with a major department and budget. Finance Minister Carlos Leitao, Health Minister Gaétan Barrette, Education Minister Sébastien Proulx and Economy Minister Dominique Anglade all remain in place along with Jean-Marc Fournier, House Leader and Mr. Couillard's right-hand man.

Mr. Couillard's re-election bid faces a second unusual challenge. Quebec's economy is humming along with record low unemployment but voters are deeply dissatisfied with the Premier and his government. While Mr. Couillard's government has mainly been free of scandal, a hangover from the Jean Charest years still lingers, with ongoing investigations and former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau awaiting a corruption trial. Voter fatigue with Liberals was manifest last week when the Liberals took a thumping from the Coalition in a usually safe Quebec City seat.

Quebeckers also felt the pinch of the early years of the Couillard government, which tightened spending, leading to tales of hospital waits, elderly people waiting for baths and children lacking services in schools. In his post-shuffle speech, Mr. Couillard promised to boost spending on all those areas and to cut taxes in his last budget before Quebeckers vote next October.