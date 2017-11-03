Crown drops breach-of-trust charge against McGuinty aides

Crown prosecutors have asked an Ontario court judge to drop one of three criminal charges against two senior staffers in former premier Dalton McGuinty's office.

Prosecution lawyer Tom Lemon said in court on Friday that the "totality of the evidence no longer has a reasonable prospect of conviction on the breach of trust count."

Justice Timothy Lipson of Ontario Court of Justice responded that he is "content" to have the case more focused on the two remaining counts.

The Crown's decision to dismiss the breach of trust charges against David Livingston, who was Mr. McGuinty's chief of staff, and Laura Miller, the deputy chief of staff, leaves the two facing mischief charges and unauthorized use of a computer charges in connection with the destruction of emails and other government records related to the Liberals' decision to cancel two gas-fired power plants.

Each has pleaded not guilty. Lawyers for Mr. Livingston and Ms. Miller will seek a directed verdict of acquittal on Friday. The directed-verdict application calls on a judge deciding a case to dismiss the charges before the defence has even called any witnesses, arguing the Crown has not proven its case.

Police allege that Mr. Livingston hired Peter Faist, a non-government IT expert and the spouse of Ms. Miller, to "wipe clean" computer hard drives in the Premier's Office just days before Mr. McGuinty resigned in February, 2013.

