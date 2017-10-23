Dalhousie censoring political speech, law professors say in wake of Facebook post controversy

Dalhousie University is censoring political speech by sanctioning a student who spoke out against Canada 150 celebrations, say 25 law professors at the university's Schulich School of Law in a letter sent Monday to one of Dalhousie's governing bodies.

"While our constitutional order offers protection to many kinds of speech, none is more valued and protected than political speech," the letter to the Halifax-based university's Senate states.

"Expression which challenges majoritarian views, traditions, and practices that have caused harms to marginalized and oppressed minorities lies at the very core of Canada's constitutional commitment to the protection of political speech," the letter continues. Limiting such speech is antithetical to the mission of all universities, it states.

Story continues below advertisement

Read also: Dalhousie student faces disciplinary action for 'targeting white people' in Facebook post

A copy of the letter was obtained by The Globe and Mail.

The letter was sent in defence of Masuma Khan, whose case is expected to be a topic of discussion in a Senate meeting Monday. Ms. Khan, a student leader at Dalhousie, was found to have violated the Code of Student Conduct for a political Facebook post which included profanity. The code is administered by the Senate, a governing body primarily composed of professors, but which also includes senior deans and Dalhousie president Richard Florizone.

Ms. Khan wrote a Facebook message in an online conversation this summer which denounced criticism by "privileged white people" of her student union's efforts to highlight Canada's troubled relationship with indigeneous people.

The post began with the words "At this point, f*** you all" and ended with "#whitefragilitycankissmyass."

Like student unions at other Canadian universities, the Dalhousie Student Union (DSU) decided not to mark the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation. But its decision and a motion describing such celebrations as "an act of colonialism" led to complaints from students to the DSU.

The vice-provost of student affairs, Arig al Shaibah, investigated one complaint that was received by her office and which alleged that "targeting 'white people' who celebrate Canada Day is blatant discrimination."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Khan did not target white people, the investigation found, but she infringed another provision of the Code of Student Conduct, which prohibits engaging in "unwelcome" or "persistent" conduct that makes another person feel "demeaned, intimidated or harassed."

The "choice of language and tone used in the Facebook post, particularly given the respondent is an executive member of the Dalhousie Student Union, was very concerning," the investigation concluded.

Ms. Khan was asked to attend leadership and coalition-building seminars and to write a letter reflecting on the experience. But Ms. Khan believes she did not do anything wrong and will defend herself before a university disciplinary tribunal. An in-camera hearing will be held on Nov. 27.

The law professors who drafted and signed the letter stepped forward because they felt the most fundamental right of a democracy was threatened, said Jocelyn Downie, one of the signatories.

"As members of a law school, we have a special responsibility to speak up about the importance of ensuring that all institutions act in accordance with the legal values reflected in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and human-rights legislation," Prof. Downie said in an e-mail interview.

Ms. Khan's case has made it clear that the code of conduct needs to be revised, she added. It "is apparent that it should be reviewed to ensure that it does not permit the Senate disciplinary process to be used to police and censor the tone of political speech at Dalhousie," Prof. Downie said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, the Ontario Civil Liberties Association (OCLA) sent a similar letter to Dalhousie president Richard Florizone asking the university to repeal any discipline codes that can be used to suppress students' speech off-campus and on social media.

The "legitimate desire for a functional learning environment ought not to be used as a smokescreen to stifle political debate and silence dissent," wrote Joseph Hickey, the executive director of the OCLA.

Since she first spoke out last week, Ms. Khan has been the target of violent, racist and misogynist e-mail and Facebook messages. Some of the messages were shared with the university on Twitter by Nasha Nijhawan, the lawyer who is representing Ms. Khan in the case. The backlash is part of a disturbing and familiar pattern that women of colour face in social media, Ms. Nijhawan said.

"The purpose of us bringing those tweets forward was illustrative," Ms. Nijhawan said. "I don't think it's widely understood what Masuma means when she says, 'I get hate when I speak up about Indigenous issues or marginalized issues.' … The conversation is not a polite conversation, and she is being asked not to say 'kiss my ass' to people who send her messages like this," Ms. Nijhawan said.

The university has offered to help Ms. Khan respond to the messages and Dr. Florizone responded on Twitter and in a statement posted on the university's website. At "Dal we abhor racism, gendered violence and Islamophobia, and we know we have to strive every day to challenge these," the statement posted Monday morning said.