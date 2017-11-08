Denis Coderre says he has no regrets after stunning Montreal election defeat

Outgoing Montreal mayor Denis Coderre says he has no regrets as he bids farewell to his political career three days after his stunning defeat by Valerie Plante. Coderre, who announced Sunday he was leaving municipal politics, told a news conference at city hall today he has no future political plans for now and intends to take a few weeks off and spend time with family.

The former Liberal MP and cabinet minister, who was elected mayor in 2013, campaigned largely on his record.

He was criticized for spending millions on showy projects to celebrate Montreal's 375th birthday, and drew the ire of dog lovers when he introduced legislation last year to ban pit bulls from the city.

Coderre, 54, tried to play up Montreal's booming economy and his efforts over the past four years to rid the city of corruption.

He managed to increase his share of the popular vote from his 2013 score, but still fell short against Plante.

Coderre says bringing people together was most important goal (The Canadian Press)

"I just look at the result, and the people are always right, and we'll move on," Coderre said Wednesday.

Despite his defeat, Coderre says he remains just as optimistic about the future of Montreal.

Plante, 43, is the first woman to be elected mayor of the city.