Despite heritage status, Glen Abbey owner wants to demolish parts of golf course

OAKVILLE, Ont.
The Canadian Press

A plan to demolish the historic Glen Abbey golf course despite its heritage status goes before an Ontario town council tonight.

Glen Abbey's owner ClubLink filed an application Monday to demolish or remove the golf course and some buildings to make way for a mix of homes, offices and stores.

ClubLink is battling local residents over its redevelopment plan for the golf course, which has hosted the Canadian Open 28 times.

In August, the Town of Oakville voted in favour of designating Glen Abbey as a heritage site, giving it some protection under Ontario heritage laws.

ClubLink has accused the Town of overreaching but says it will not appeal the heritage designation.

The company has applied to demolish the golf course and several buildings, but some sites, including stables and the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum, will remain.

