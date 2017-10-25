Donovan Bailey, Viola Desmond among new Canada Walk of Fame inductees

Six more names will be added to Canada's Walk of Fame next month.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist and three-time world champion Donovan Bailey is among those who will be inducted at an annual awards gala in Toronto on Nov. 15.

Actress Anna Paquin, the youngest Canadian to win an Academy Award, will also receive a star, as will science broadcaster and environmental activist David Suzuki.

Story continues below advertisement

Several people are receiving posthumous honours, including Viola Desmond, the civil rights pioneer whose face will grace the new $10 bill, and Ted Rogers, the late president and CEO of Rogers Communications Inc.

Canadian folk icon Stompin' Tom Connors, who died in 2013, will also be inducted into the Walk of Fame.

This year's additions bring the number of inductees to 173.