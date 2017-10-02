Edmonton attack suspect charged with 5 counts of attempted murder

Five counts of attempted murder have been laid against a man once investigated for Islamic extremism who is now accused of attempting to run down an Edmonton police office before stabbing him and then plowing into a crowd.

Police have described the violent chaos of Saturday night as an act of terrorism and say they are continuing to gather evidence towards that aspect of the investigation.

"The complexities of a terrorism investigation are vast," said RCMP Supt. Stacey Talbot at a news conference at Edmonton Police Service headquarters Monday.

For now, though, Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, is facing a total of 11 counts. Mr. Sharif, 30, is a Somali refugee who was investigated in 2015 for espousing extremism but no charges were ever laid.

RCMP assistant commissioner Marlin Degrand said Sunday the suspect was checked thoroughly in 2015 after police received a report that he may have been radicalized. Investigators determined at that time that he did not pose a threat.

Degrand said files on the suspect were kept and shared with other intelligence and police agencies after 2015, but that was as much as the law would allow.

Supt. Talbot said the current investigation is still in its early phases and the investigation is now being led by the RCMP's specialized Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, or INSET.

It started when a police officer handling traffic control at a Canadian Football League game at Commonwealth Stadium, just northeast of downtown, was hit by a speeding white Chevy Malibu that rammed through a barrier and sent him flying five metres through the air.

The driver got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing Const. Mike Chernyk, a 10-year veteran, as he was lying on the ground. Chernyk fought back and the suspect fled on foot.

"He was in a struggle for his life, holding onto his gun with one hand and blocking the knife with his other," Knecht said Sunday. "It's a testament to his experience and training that he survived."

Chernyk is out of hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He has stab wounds on his face and head and abrasions on his arms.

Two pedestrians remain in hospital, with one in serious condition. The other two have been released.

Hours after the initial attack, a man driving a U-Haul cube van that police pulled over at a checkpoint produced identification linking him to the registered owner of the white Malibu.

The driver sped off toward Jasper Avenue, downtown Edmonton's main east-west thoroughfare, with multiple police cars in pursuit.

Knecht said the suspect almost T-boned a vehicle and purposely drove into pedestrians, injuring four of them. Two suffered head injuries including a skull fracture. Two had been released from hospital as of Sunday afternoon.

Knecht said officers used a "tactical manoeuvre" to force the truck to crash onto its side just south of Jasper Avenue and the suspect was arrested.

"No shots were fired. In fact, no shots were fired anywhere in this entire incident," said Knecht.

Police have said evidence from the scenes, including an Islamic State flag found inside the suspect's vehicle, has led them to believe it was a terrorist act.

"From all indications, it appears that this was a single individual acting alone," Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said at the press conference on Sunday, though he cautioned that police are exploring several leads, and that the situation could change.