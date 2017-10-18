French-instruction school profiles to help you choose

The Globe and Mail's Canadian University Report's profiles of more than 70 universities across the country give snapshots on many factors, from educational experience to the feel of the campus.

Here are details on public Canadian schools offering instruction in French.

UNIVERSITÉ DU QUÉBEC NETWORK

Story continues below advertisement

The network encompasses 10 institutions across the province, which collectively offer more than 1,000 programs and have close to 500 research groups and laboratories, including about 200 research chairs. The universities in the network include Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR), Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC), Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR), Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO), Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT), the distance-learning school Téléuniversité (TÉLUQ), the researchoriented Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), the policy-oriented École nationale d'administration publique (ENAP) and the technology-oriented École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS).

UNIVERSITÉ LAVAL

Quebec City

Tuition: $7,843.86 (out of province), $2,944.26 (Quebec resident)**

Students: 42,500+**

Researchers from the Université Laval's faculty of science and engineering have developed a smart T-shirt that monitors the wearer's breathing rate in real time. The innovation could lead to clothing that will monitor asthma and sleep apnea and could help diagnose respiratory illnesses.

Université Laval is also highly regarded for its efforts in sustainability, ranking second in the world, behind Colorado State University. The rankings are awarded by the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS), an international self-reporting program administered by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

UNIVERSITÉ DE MONCTON

Moncton

Tuition: $6,566.80

Students: 4,880

Université de Moncton boasts a high placement rate for its recent graduates. According to the university, two-thirds of its graduates find work within three months, and three-quarters receive an income above the Canadian average. Of the students who complete their degrees at Moncton, 88 per cent remain in New Brunswick to work.

UNIVERSITÉ DE MONTRÉAL

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal

Tuition: $8,188.21 (out of province), $3,288.61 (Quebec resident)***

Students: 65,989

In addition to offering a wide range of programs – such as optometry, environmental design and education – Université de Montréal partners with Polytechnique Montréal and HEC Montréal. Polytechnique Montréal is an engineering school that offers specializations in chemical, electrical, computer, mechanical, physical and civil engineering, while HEC Montréal is a business school with a range of programs that include finance, accounting and business management.

For students looking to get the most out of their university experience, Université de Montréal hosts numerous activities, exhibitions and conferences year-round. Cinema and media workshops, for example, teach photo management, the creation of blogs and websites, as well as the ins and outs of Photoshop.

UNIVERSITÉ SAINTE-ANNE

Pointe-de-l'Église, N.S.

Tuition: $9,134

Students: 548*

First-year students will find plenty to study at Université Sainte-Anne; the school offers programs in administration, arts, science, social science, education, French studies and English studies. The institution also emphasizes physical activity. In first year, mandatory activities are planned every week, and the only way students can avoid them is by getting permission from the Prefect. Satellite campuses are located in Halifax, Tusket, Petit-de-Grat and Saint-Josephdu-Moine, N.S.

UNIVERSITÉ DE SHERBROOKE

Sherbrooke (main), Longueuil, Que.

Tuition: $8,178.00** (out of province), $2,927.74 (Quebec resident)

Students: 41,831

The university is located in Sherbrooke, a bilingual city wedged between Montreal, Quebec City and New England across the border. Programs offered include: management, law, education, engineering, medicine and health sciences, humanities, sciences and human kinetics.

More than 82 per cent of students enrolled at the university are from outside of Sherbrooke, including international students from more than from 80 countries. Activities available to students include hiking, skiing and biking, or theatre, art galleries or museums.

The school recognizes student involvement on campus by hosting the Student Challenge – an annual event that presents numerous awards to students who demonstrate exceptional on-campus involvement.

* Most recent available figure

** From website and not verified by university

*** Trimester system

Interested in profiles of other Canadian universities? View the rest of the profiles here.