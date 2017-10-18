Profiles of faith-based universities to help you choose

The Globe and Mail's Canadian University Report's profiles of more than 70 universities across the country give snapshots on many factors, from educational experience to the feel of the campus.
Here are details on some of Canada's larger degree-granting Christian schools.
AMBROSE UNIVERSITY
Calgary
Tuition: $12,130
Students: 920
Paul Harvey, who graduated with a business administration degree, recently applied what he learned at Ambrose University to launch Mobile Escape – the first mobileescape-room enterprise in Canada.
Mr. Harvey's business endeavour rides on the popularity of a global trend in which people "escape" from a locked room by solving riddles and picking up clues.
BURMAN UNIVERSITY
Lacombe, Alta.
Tuition: $13,972
Students: 473
Burman University offers more than 35 major or track choices in bachelor-degree programs in the arts, science, business and education divisions. Sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Canada, the school is accredited by the Adventist Accrediting Association(AAA) offering Campus Alberta Quality Council (CAQC) approved bachelor's degree programs.
There is a 13:1 student to professor ratio, and the school has 35 full-time faculty. It is one of 15 Adventist universities in North America, but the only Seventh-day Adventist university in Canada.
CANADIAN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
Winnipeg
Tuition: $7,818.80
Students:1,123
Every year, the Canadian Mennonite University offers the Leadership Scholarship – valued at up to $14,000 over the course of four years – to recent high-school graduates who demonstrate academic excellence, personal character, service, vision and leadership skills. This year's recipients of the coveted award are Nathan Dueck, Bryn Friesen Epp, Joefin Mildred Peter and Nicole Ternowesky.
CRANDALL UNIVERSITY
Moncton
Tuition: $9,600
Students: 840
Crandall University offers bachelor's degrees in arts, science, business administration, education and theology. As one of only two postsecondary institutions in Canada with an exchange program with the University of Oxford, Crandall offers its students the opportunity to study abroad.
Past graduates from Crandall have moved on to study at Harvard, McGill, Dalhousie, University of Alberta and other academic institutions.
PROVIDENCE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE
Otterburne, Man.
Tuition: $9,000
Students: 293
In early June 2017, a fire destroyed the men's residence, Bergen Hall, at Providence. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, and no one was hurt or injured.
In keeping with its green-campus efforts, Providence University College plans to develop a new state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable residence to replace Bergen Hall.
REDEEMER UNIVERSITY COLLEGE
Hamilton
Tuition: $16,506.17
Students: 668
Redeemer University College boasts an impressive student-tofaculty ratio, with one faculty member for every 14 students. The average class size at this university is 20.
In addition to its academic buildings and multiple residences, this Christian liberal arts university has a student recreation centre, athletics facilities and a domed soccer field.
THE KING'S UNIVERSITY
Edmonton
Tuition: $12,637
Students: 788
The King's University's Leder School of Business recently announced a new dual-credit program geared toward high-school students, allowing teens to earn high-school and postsecondary credits consecutively. Students entering grades 11 and 12 are eligible to enroll and can look forward to completing the Introduction to Business class offered at King's U.
TRINITY WESTERN UNIVERSITY
Langley, B.C.
Tuition: $23,740
Students: 1,886*
Trinity Western University's campus is 45 minutes away from Vancouver's downtown core and 2 1/2 hours away from Seattle.
Students attending Trinity Western can choose to participate in the Laurentian Leadership Centre extension program, wherein they reside in a historic mansion in Ottawa while completing a part-time internship and three courses. The program is geared toward students looking to earn valuable work experience.
TYNDALE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE & SEMINARY
Toronto
Tuition: $15,240
Students: 599
This year, linguistics student Kathryn Van Wyngaarden completed an internship in Cameroon, in Central Africa. She partnered with the Wycliffe Bible Translators of Canada and the Christian non-profit SIL International to document and analyze languages indigenous to the Ndop plain in northwest Cameroon.
Their work will lead to standardized writing systems, improved local literacy and Bible translations in these languages.
* Most recent available figure
** From website and not verified by university
*** Trimester system
