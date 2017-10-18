Profiles of faith-based universities to help you choose

The Globe and Mail's Canadian University Report's profiles of more than 70 universities across the country give snapshots on many factors, from educational experience to the feel of the campus.

Here are details on some of Canada's larger degree-granting Christian schools.

AMBROSE UNIVERSITY

Calgary

Tuition: $12,130

Students: 920

Paul Harvey, who graduated with a business administration degree, recently applied what he learned at Ambrose University to launch Mobile Escape – the first mobileescape-room enterprise in Canada.

Mr. Harvey's business endeavour rides on the popularity of a global trend in which people "escape" from a locked room by solving riddles and picking up clues.

BURMAN UNIVERSITY

Lacombe, Alta.

Tuition: $13,972

Students: 473

Burman University offers more than 35 major or track choices in bachelor-degree programs in the arts, science, business and education divisions. Sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Canada, the school is accredited by the Adventist Accrediting Association(AAA) offering Campus Alberta Quality Council (CAQC) approved bachelor's degree programs.

There is a 13:1 student to professor ratio, and the school has 35 full-time faculty. It is one of 15 Adventist universities in North America, but the only Seventh-day Adventist university in Canada.

CANADIAN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY

Winnipeg

Tuition: $7,818.80

Students:1,123

Every year, the Canadian Mennonite University offers the Leadership Scholarship – valued at up to $14,000 over the course of four years – to recent high-school graduates who demonstrate academic excellence, personal character, service, vision and leadership skills. This year's recipients of the coveted award are Nathan Dueck, Bryn Friesen Epp, Joefin Mildred Peter and Nicole Ternowesky.

CRANDALL UNIVERSITY

Moncton

Tuition: $9,600

Students: 840

Crandall University offers bachelor's degrees in arts, science, business administration, education and theology. As one of only two postsecondary institutions in Canada with an exchange program with the University of Oxford, Crandall offers its students the opportunity to study abroad.

Past graduates from Crandall have moved on to study at Harvard, McGill, Dalhousie, University of Alberta and other academic institutions.

PROVIDENCE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

Otterburne, Man.

Tuition: $9,000

Students: 293

In early June 2017, a fire destroyed the men's residence, Bergen Hall, at Providence. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, and no one was hurt or injured.

In keeping with its green-campus efforts, Providence University College plans to develop a new state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable residence to replace Bergen Hall.

REDEEMER UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

Hamilton

Tuition: $16,506.17

Students: 668

Redeemer University College boasts an impressive student-tofaculty ratio, with one faculty member for every 14 students. The average class size at this university is 20.

In addition to its academic buildings and multiple residences, this Christian liberal arts university has a student recreation centre, athletics facilities and a domed soccer field.

THE KING'S UNIVERSITY

Edmonton

Tuition: $12,637

Students: 788

The King's University's Leder School of Business recently announced a new dual-credit program geared toward high-school students, allowing teens to earn high-school and postsecondary credits consecutively. Students entering grades 11 and 12 are eligible to enroll and can look forward to completing the Introduction to Business class offered at King's U.

TRINITY WESTERN UNIVERSITY

Langley, B.C.

Tuition: $23,740

Students: 1,886*

Trinity Western University's campus is 45 minutes away from Vancouver's downtown core and 2 1/2 hours away from Seattle.

Students attending Trinity Western can choose to participate in the Laurentian Leadership Centre extension program, wherein they reside in a historic mansion in Ottawa while completing a part-time internship and three courses. The program is geared toward students looking to earn valuable work experience.

TYNDALE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE & SEMINARY

Toronto

Tuition: $15,240

Students: 599

This year, linguistics student Kathryn Van Wyngaarden completed an internship in Cameroon, in Central Africa. She partnered with the Wycliffe Bible Translators of Canada and the Christian non-profit SIL International to document and analyze languages indigenous to the Ndop plain in northwest Cameroon.

Their work will lead to standardized writing systems, improved local literacy and Bible translations in these languages.

* Most recent available figure

** From website and not verified by university

*** Trimester system

