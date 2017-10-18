Quebec English-instruction university profiles to help you choose

The Globe and Mail's Canadian University Report's profiles of more than 70 universities across the country give snapshots on many factors, from educational experience to the feel of the campus.

BISHOP'S UNIVERSITY

Sherbrooke

Story continues below advertisement

Tuition: $8,615 (out of province), $3,715 (Quebec residents)

Students: 2,769

Bishop's University emphasizes its liberal education model, which pushes students to gain a wide range of skills and aptitudes.

Competencies include oral and written communication, intercultural awareness and the ability to analyze and argue effectively.

For students looking to supplement their education with work experience, options at Bishop's include internships, volunteering programs, co-op education and tutoring.

There is a strong sense of community here with more than 100 clubs on campus and a robust athletics department. Students interested in business, for example, can take advantage of the Bishop's University Commerce Society, Bishop's Investment Club or the Enactus Bishop's chapter, a club that inspires entrepreneurship with social and environmental impact.

About 76 per cent of students graduate from Bishop's within seven years.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY

Montreal

Tuition: $8,650. 80 (out of province), $3,751.20 (Quebec residents)

Students: 45,052

Concordia University attracts primarily Quebec residents; during the 2015-16 school year, Canadian students from other provinces made up 8.9 per cent of the student body, and international students comprised 15.9 per cent. Although almost half of Concordia's students enroll in the arts and sciences, the school also offers programs in business, fine arts, engineering and computer science.

District 3 Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, an incubator hub on Concordia's campus launched in 2013, has helped accelerate 230 startups and created 200 jobs. D3 was the Quebec regional Entrepreneur Support winner at the 2016 Startup Canada Awards.

Story continues below advertisement

MCGILL UNIVERSITY

Montreal, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

Tuition: $9,030.48 (out of province), $4,130.88 (Quebec residents)

Students: 31,001

This English-language university's main campus is located in downtown Montreal and offers close to 300 programs through its 11 faculties and 11 professional schools.

McGill University is currently 32nd best in the world, based on QS World University Rankings, and boasts a graduation rate that is well above average; 84 per cent of McGill students graduate within six years.

McGill University Health Centre recently collaborated in a study with research groups from the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital and the Columbia University Medical Center to better understand memory retention.

Their findings have the potential to lead to the alleviation of post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety disorders.

McGill has earned a reputation as a research-intensive institution. It has more than 130 active research chairs and is a member of the U15 Group of Canadian Research Universities.

* Most recent available figure

** From website and not verified by university

*** Trimester system

Interested in profiles of other Canadian universities? View the rest of the profiles here.