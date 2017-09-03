How well do you know Canada's history?
Test your knowledge of Canada's past with our high school history quiz. All questions feature topics taught to students in high schools across the country. Find out if you pass or fail below.
Answer: b. Prince Edward Island
P.E.I. joined Confederation in 1873 becoming the seventh province in Canada.
Answer: c. Samuel de Champlain
French explorer Samuel de Champlain founded present-day Québec City in 1608.
Answer: c. Manitoba
Women were granted the right to vote in Manitoba in 1916.
Answer: b. Pierre Trudeau
The Charter of Rights and Freedoms was enacted in 1982.
Answer: c. Beaver
The fur trade lasted from the early 17th century to the mid-19th century.
Answer: a. Québec City
The Battle of the Plains of Abraham, which was part of the Seven Years War, resulted in the surrender of Québec to the British.
Answer: c. Juno
On June 6, 1944, Canadian, British and American forces landed along the coast of Normandy, France, to launch an assault on German forces in western Europe.
Answer: b. Japanese
Thousands of Japanese Canadians were interned or uprooted due to government policies enacted under the War Measures Act, the last of which wasn’t lifted until 1948.
Answer: d. William Lyon Mackenzie King
King served as prime minister from 1921-1926, 1926-1930 and 1935-1948.
Answer: b. The Seigneurial system
This system was a form of land distribution in New France where tenants were granted pieces of land by a seigneur in exchange for royalties.
Answer: b. She was the first woman elected to the House of Commons
Agnes Macphail served in the House of Commons from 1921-1940 before being elected to the Ontario legislature as one of the first two female members in 1943.
Answer: b. Tecumseh
Tecumseh was the leader of a First Nations confederacy created to resist American efforts to take indigenous land north of the Ohio River. They later aligned with the British during the War of 1812.
