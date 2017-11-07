McGuinty aides in gas plants trial didn’t have authority to wipe drives: Crown

Former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty's chief of staff and his deputy did not have the authority to erase everything on the hard drives of government computers, a criminal trial has heard.

Prosecution lawyer Tom Lemon urged an Ontario court judge on Tuesday not to dismiss criminal charges against David Livingston, the chief of staff, and Laura Miller, the deputy chief of staff, arguing the Crown does not have to prove the two deleted specific records. "What we have to prove is that they did not have the authority to wipe 20 hard drives," Mr. Lemon said.

The Crown's case against Mr. Livingston and Ms. Miller has changed dramatically since the trial began in late September. Initially, each faced breach of trust charges in connection with the alleged destruction of e-mails and other government records related to the cancellation of two gas-fired power plants. On Friday, Mr. Lemon asked Justice Timothy Lipson of the Ontario Court of Justice to drop the breach-of-trust charges, saying prosecutors cannot prove specific e-mails were deleted.

Defence lawyers are seeking a directed verdict of acquittal on two remaining charges against their clients: mischief and unauthorized use of a computer in connection with the wiping of 20 hard drives in the premier's office. Each has pleaded not guilty.

During two days of arguments on the defence's application for a directed verdict, it became clear that the Crown has no evidence of destruction of government records. Police were not able to recover any files from the 20 hard drives.

A case that is about the alleged destruction of documents "has fizzled into almost nothing at this point," Scott Hutchison, Ms. Miller's lawyer, said on Tuesday in a courtroom in Toronto's Old City Hall.

The directed-verdict application calls on the judge to dismiss the charges before the defence has even called any witnesses, arguing the Crown has not proven its case. Justice Lipson will hand down his decision on Thursday.

Mr. Lemon asked Justice Lipson to consider the circumstances in which the computer hard drives were wiped. Police allege Mr. Livingston hired Peter Faist, a non-government IT expert and the spouse of Ms. Miller, to "wipe clean" computer hard drives in the premier's office just days before Mr. McGuinty resigned in February, 2013.

Mr. Lemon said Mr. Livingston contravened a number of policies by giving access to government computers to someone outside the Ontario public service who had no security clearance.

The trial has heard that Mr. Faist wiped the hard drives in early February, 2013, just days before the transition from the McGuinty government to Premier Kathleen Wynne. He was escorted around the premier's office by Ms. Miller's executive assistant, who had a list written on a yellow sticky note of staffers whose computers were to be wiped.

In what became known as "Pete's Project," Mr. Faist logged onto the computers using a password assigned to Mr. Livingston's assistant, who had been given special access known as administrative rights.

Mr. Lemon argued on Tuesday that Peter Wallace, secretary of cabinet at the time, never would have approved the special access had he known how it would be used.

E-mails recovered from government servers and presented as exhibits at the trial revolve around the response of senior staff in the premier's office to a mounting scandal over the governing Liberals' decision to pull the plug on the two power plants before the 2011 provincial election. The provincial Auditor-General has pegged the cost at just over $1-billion. The minority government was facing calls to produce documents from a legislative committee probing the cancellation of the power plants and freedom-of-information requests.

Mr. Hutchison said all the e-mails involve transient, political decisions and therefore did not have to be preserved. Justice Lipson asked why an e-mail about relocating one of the power plants was transient. "It's not, 'Let's meet for lunch at 2 p.m.,'" he said.

Justice Lipson also asked if Mr. Livingston and Ms. Miller were required to produce these e-mails to the legislative committee or in response to FOI requests. Mr. Hutchison said if those e-mails still existed, they should have been produced.

However, Mr. Hutchison said, the trial is about the alleged destruction of documents, not the failure to respond to an FOI request.

Mr. McGuinty is not under investigation and has co-operated with the probe.