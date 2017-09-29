Evening Update: Canadian diplomats remaining in Cuba; RCMP guilty of labour code violation

Good evening and happy Friday,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months we'd love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian diplomats to remain in Cuba as U.S. cuts embassy staff over mysterious attacks

Canadian diplomats will remain in Cuba as the United States withdraws more than half of its staff from its embassy in Havana and warns Americans against visiting the island after diplomats – including Canadians – suffered unexplained health problems, such as headaches, dizziness and hearing loss, which were caused by mysterious targeted attacks. "The governments of the United States and Cuba have not yet identified the responsible party, but the government of Cuba is responsible for taking all appropriate steps to prevent attacks on our diplomatic personnel and U.S. citizens in Cuba," according to a statement from the U.S. Department of State. "Because our personnel's safety is at risk, and we are unable to identify the source of the attacks, we believe U.S. citizens may also be at risk and warn them not to travel to Cuba." Global Affairs Canada said it has no reason to believe Canadian tourists and other visitors are at risk, adding that it has no plans to change its travel advisory for Cuba or remove diplomatic staff.

'Relief' after RCMP found guilty of labour-code violation in deadly Moncton shooting

A New Brunswick provincial-court judge has found the RCMP guilty of violating the Canada Labour Code for failing to provide officers with proper equipment and training in an active-shooter event. The charges stem from the deadly shooting rampage on June 4, 2014 in which three officers were killed in a 20-minute span. The officers, who were all carrying standard-issue duty pistols, were outgunned, the Globe's Atlantic correspondent Jessica Leeder reports from Moncton. She also recently looked at how the people of Moncton were changed by the event and the trial.

U.S. Health Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of travel costs

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigned under pressure from President Donald Trump on Friday in an uproar over the former's use of private charter planes for government business. Price's departure was announced after Trump told reporters that he was disappointed in the health secretary's use of expensive plane travel and he did not like the optics of it. "Secretary of of Health and Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted," the White House said in a statement. Trump named Don Wright to serve as acting secretary.

Massey College suspends 'master' title in bow to student demands, apologizes for 'inappropriate' incident

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Massey College, an independent residential college affiliated with the University of Toronto, has temporarily suspended the title of "master" to refer to its director and apologized for an incident earlier this week that offended and hurt members of the school. A petition demanding the college drop the title was signed by hundreds of faculty and students after Michael Marrus, an emeritus professor at U of T and scholar of the Holocaust, made a comment that has been denounced as racist. Hugh Segal, who is head of the college, called the incident "completely inappropriate."

Life-insurance policies could be hit by Liberal tax changes, experts warn

Some tax experts are warning Ottawa's proposed tax changes could significantly erode the value of some estates and leave beneficiaries short. Small-business owners with life insurance held inside their corporation are concerned because insurance proceeds that normally flow tax free to the estate could be taxable as a dividend, at a rate of up to 45 per cent in Ontario. (for subscribers)

Economy takes a breather; return to 'realistic' growth seen

Canada's real gross domestic product was flat in July, the first time since October, 2016, suggesting the hot economy is heading into a temperate phase. Economists expected the economy to cool, but the July result was weaker than the median forecast.

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

Canada's main stock index climbed to a four-month high on Friday as financial stocks moved higher and BlackBerry posted strong gains. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.11 per cent to 15,634.94. On Wall Street, strong gains in tech stocks boosted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 per cent to 22,405.09, the S&P 500 gained 0.37 per cent to 2,519.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.66 per cent to 6,495.96.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau was grilled by taxpayers as a town hall turned into a shouting match Friday in Oakville, Ont. Morneau sat silently for a period as person after person approached the microphones to argue against the proposed tax changes. Morneau said afterward that the government's messaging has turn into a game of broken telephone.

TALKING POINTS

We should all thank Hugh Hefner for sexual liberation

"Mr. Hefner's death will undoubtedly go down in history marked as a cultural moment, but the fact that it fostered such a polarized discussion is a true sign of the times. It offers insight on what it means to be a sexual human being in 2017, more than any real critique about Mr. Hefner or his legacy." – Debra Soh

Local newspapers deserve better than Joly's culture plan

"I live and work in my community. I employ local people. I support local projects. I volunteer in my community. Those big American companies (Facebook and Google) do not. They do not support businesses on our Main Streets. They do not send news gatherers to cover events. They do not contribute to the local or the Canadian economy. They do not care about my community. They do not share my values – Canadian values." – Peggy Hasein

Why telling people to rent rather than buy is bad advice

"My financial situation today is much healthier than it was just three years ago because I ignored my own advice, and that's pretty humbling. The crash I've been predicting for years hasn't happened, and even if prices plunged by 25 per cent tomorrow, I'd still come out ahead. It bothers me that some pundits still insist that people should rent rather than buy. It was bad advice 10 years ago, and who knows? Even in this unbelievable market, it could be bad advice today." – Duncan Hood

Where do Canadians stand on #TakeAKnee?

"Age is a massive driver of opinion on the issue. Millennials – the youngest demographic we polled – are more inclined to follow the NFL than the CFL. They are also more inclined to tip their hats to athletes who use their public platforms to take a stand for political causes they believe in; 69 per cent of millennials say this is okay. The older Canadians are, the less likely they are to see the propriety and importance of such behaviour." – Dave Korzinski and Shachi Kurl

LIVING BETTER

With new luxury hotels in places like Belfast and Toronto, The Globe's travel editor Domini Clark looks at four destinations to consider for a fall get-away. Clark looks at how to make the most of leaf-peeping season while riding a classic glass-topped train in New England, Toronto's new Bisha luxury hotel and how discounts to the Cayman Islands can make your forget fall has just arrived.

LONG READS FOR THE WEEKEND

Ireland's 'house of tears': Why Tuam's survivors want justice for lost and abused children

In the small town of Tuam, Ireland, excavations uncovered a mass grave where it is thought that 800 babies are buried. The grave is on the former grounds of St. Mary's, one of several facilities set up by the Irish government and run by Catholic religious orders to deal with the perceived shame of 'illegitimate' children. Mothers were forcibly confined and babies were allowed to die at St. Mary's, which opened in 1925 and closed in 1961. Recently, a few dozen survivors gathered for the first time at the request of the government – a meeting that largely came about because of the efforts of one woman, a grandmother and amateur historian.

Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley, Kristene Quan and Omair Quadri. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.