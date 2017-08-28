Evening Update: Indigenous Affairs department split in major cabinet shuffle; chaos in Houston as Harvey floodwaters rise

Good evening,



Indigenous Affairs department to be restructured in cabinet shuffle



In a major restructuring, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has created two ministries to handle the sprawling Indigenous and Northern Affairs department. Jane Philpott, formerly the health minister, will move to a new post as Minister of Indigenous Services, where she will handle health, clean water and other well-being issues. Carolyn Bennett, who had been minister of the former department, is now responsible only for treaty rights and land negotiations in a renamed Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs department. The wider-than-expected changes come as the Liberal government puts a special focus on improving the lives of Canada's Indigenous people.



More chaos in Houston as Harvey floodwaters rise



The fourth-largest city in the U.S. is still largely paralyzed, with no relief in sight from the storm that spun into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, then parked itself over the Gulf Coast. With nearly 2 feet (60 centimetres) of rain still expected, authorities worried whether the worst was yet to come. "I'm not sure where the water is going, because it's just so much that we can't really absorb more in the ground at this point," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.



In an opinion piece written for The Globe, Glenn McGillivray, managing director at the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction in Toronto, explains why the U.S. wasn't prepared for Hurricane Harvey, and how mainland cities can better prepare in the future.



Gas prices rise as Harvey batters Texas refineries



The tropical storm is also taking a toll on gasoline prices as major Texas refineries shut down until companies figure out when they can be safely restarted. Gas for September delivery jumped about four cents (Canadian) a litre, and it's still too early to tell how high prices will go in Canada, Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com said. "We're in the early stages. They're going to rise incrementally – two or three cents – rather than moving all in one fell swoop," he said, adding pump prices rose two cents last week and are expected to climb another two cents in the next few days.



New federal jobs program targets students from underrepresented groups



The federal government is launching a new work-placement program for postsecondary students in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and business that includes extra incentives for underrepresented groups. Companies in these fields that provide placements for first-year students, women, Indigenous students, people with disabilities, and new immigrants will be eligible for wage subsidies of up to 70 per cent or $7,000. All other student placements will be eligible for funding of up to 50 per cent of wages, or $5,000. Employment Minister Patty Hajdu said it's an approach that helps workers and the economy, but can also save governments money in terms of social-safety-net spending.



Canada's main stock index ended little changed Monday as falling oil prices offset gains in the gold-mining sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.03 per cent at 15,052.03. U.S. stocks were also little changed as energy and bank shares moved lower, but were countered by tech and health-care stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.02 per cent to 21,808.4, the S&P 500 gained 0.05 per cent to end at 2,444.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.28 per cent to end at 6,283.02. Oil prices fell more than 2.4 per cent, but gasoline prices surged as tropical storm Harvey forced several refineries in Texas to shut down.



Beginning this fall, Hillary Clinton is making stops in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver as part of her 15-city speaking tour to promote her upcoming book What Happened. The book is expected to be a revealing personal memoir, in which the former Democratic presidential nominee will reflect on her thoughts and feelings during last year's failed U.S. presidential bid.



Trudeau's shuffle reveals two truths about Liberal cabinet



"Monday's cabinet shuffle reveals two weaknesses in the Trudeau government: an indifferent, if reasonably stable, front bench outside its core team of top performers, and a real problem in Alberta." – John Ibbitson



I've had it with the monument wars



"Some of this revisionism is healthy. Most is not. The monument wars are also alienating millions of ordinary citizens who think history should be left alone and don't want to see their statues trampled and torn down." – Margaret Wente



Which Canadian bank has the right pitch to millennials?



"When it comes to digital banking, a key offering to a generation born between 1981 and 2000 and permanently tethered to their cellphones, there's now a stark split in tactics among the Big Five banks." – Andrew Willis (for subscribers)



Food allergies in children are on the rise. Certain foods cause adverse effects in about one in 13 Canadians. For schools, that means a continuing struggle with requests to ban or limit some foods, and a growing debate among parents and school officials over how to handle it. It raises a complex question: How far should schools be required to go to steer clear of dietary dangers?



