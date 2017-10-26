Evening Update newsletter: Aecon, Canada Food Guide, Catalonia

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Chinese construction group to buy Canada's Aecon in $1.45-billion deal

The company that helped build the CN Tower has sold itself to a Chinese engineering and construction company for $1.45-billion. The deal with China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. will help Aecon Group Inc. gain access to more capital and allow it to work on larger and more complex projects in Canada, the company said. Aecon is Canada's largest publicly traded construction firm. However, the deal is not without controversy. CCC helped build artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea and was accused of "fraudulent practices" and barred, until recently, from bidding on any World Bank projects. A spokesman for Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said the takeover will be examined thoroughly to see if it is of "net benefit" to Canada.

'Secret' memos reveal efforts to influence Canada's Food Guide

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the department within the federal government that is responsible for promoting agriculture, has been lobbying Health Canada to soften its recommendations for limiting red meat and dairy. The federal government is in the process of overhauling the Canada Food Guide, a document used by schools and hospitals to create meal plans and educate students and the public on nutritious eating. The Food Guide was last revised in 2007 and critics say that some of the advice it contains is outdated. (for subscribers)

Catalan leader rules out snap election

Tensions between Spain and Catalonia continue to escalate in the aftermath of the region's independence push. The Spanish central government wants to move forward by removing or limiting the amount of autonomous control that the regional government has, the first time such powers would be exercised. Spain had said that it would not move forward with its plans if new elections were called but Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said today that he will not call a snap election because he cannot be sure that Spain will follow through on this pledge. If you need to catch up on Spain's political crisis, we have a guide on what's happening in Catalonia.

Here's what Konrad Yakabuski thinks about the situation: "There is no easy way out of Spain's deepest political crisis since rebel army leaders attempted a 1981 military coup, motivated in part by the then fledgling democracy's move to provide greater autonomy to the restless regions of Catalonia and the Basque Country. But there are now only hours left if Spain's leaders are to prevent a very bad situation from becoming a tragic one."

Kenyan election hit by boycott, violence and low turnout

At least one person was killed and many others were injured during clashes between police and protesters during the Kenyan election. Millions voted but millions more stayed at home as part of a boycott proposed by opposition leader Raila Odinga. President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to be re-elected but the country remains divided, and the legitimacy of his mandate is expected to be hampered.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, boosted by strong quarterly earnings and Aecon's deal to sell itself to a Chinese construction company. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.23 per cent to end at 15,891.63. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 moved up on robust corporate earnings reports and the Nasdaq dropped on falling health-care stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31 per cent to 23,401.07, the S&P 500 gained 0.13 per cent to 2,560.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11 per cent to 6,556.77.

Why a 20% home down payment may not be worth it

"It certainly sounds financially prudent to make a 20-per-cent down payment where possible, but this isn't always the case. In fact, you may save money both now and in the future by making a slightly smaller down payment and taking on the cost of mortgage default insurance." - Rob Carrick

WHAT'S TRENDING

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been accused of groping two actresses. Both accusations stem from photo opportunities that the actresses had with Mr. Bush where he allegedly inappropriately touched them from behind.

TALKING POINTS

Xi's China a source of worry and wonder for Canadians

"Results from a comprehensive survey of Canadian views of China conducted a few weeks before the Party Congress indicate that Canadians are not in love with China. Feelings about China over all are cool, and ice-cold when it comes to its political system and human-rights record. We are worried about Beijing's increasing military capabilities, its assertive behaviour in maritime and territorial disputes with its neighbours, and elements of its growing presence and impact inside Canada. The flip-side is a pragmatism about dealing and partnering with China. Support for a free-trade agreement with China is just shy of 70 per cent. We rank increasing economic and commercial relations and collaborating with China to address global issues, including climate change and anti-terrorism, as more important than promoting human rights in China." — Paul Evans and Xiaojun Li

Canada stays civil amid the polarization of American media

"Polarized American media risk polarizing Canadian media through the sheer power of proximity. Nonetheless, as President Trump sends out one angry tweet after another, Canadians retain deeper wells of moderation and goodwill than their American cousins. In this country, just about everyone seems to agree that an apple is not a banana." — John Ibbitson

Quebec's secularism reigns supreme

"Like Bill 101, Quebec's (in)famous language law, Bill 62 is likely to be remembered for a long time, both within Quebec and elsewhere in the country. The reason is that the bill highlights differences between Quebec, where secularism reigns supreme, and the multicultural ideology embraced by the majority of those living in the rest of Canada." — Michael Adams

LIVING BETTER

Are you looking for love? Personal branding, a concept that's been around since Adam and Eve, is still key. But nowadays, it's an increasingly digital pursuit. Whether it's on Facebook, an online dating site or Tinder, how you craft your digital persona has an undeniable impact on your relationships.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

How Canada is failing to keep dangerous counterfeit products off store shelves

The global trade in counterfeit goods – everything from power adapters to airplane parts to opioids – is worth $460-billion. And more and more, these dangerous products are finding their way into mainstream stores across Canada. Yet, the federal government seems unable or unwilling to stop the flow. (for subscribers)

