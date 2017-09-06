Evening Update newsletter: Bank of Canada hikes rates; Canadian firms push Trudeau to approve Super Hornet deal

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months we'd love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Story continues below advertisement

Bank of Canada hikes rates as economy roars

The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the second time in less than two months. The central bank increased the overnight lending rate to 1 per cent from 0.75 per cent, citing strong economic growth across the country. "Recent economic data have been stronger than expected, supporting the bank's view that growth in Canada is becoming more broadly based and self-sustaining," the bank said in a statement. The rate hike came as a surprise to many analysts who did not expect another increase until at least October. Canada's biggest banks responded to the rate increase, raising their prime rates in lockstep with the central bank's move. The Canadian dollar jumped after the announcement, topping 82 cents (U.S.). The loonie is now up 3 per cent in the past month and 14 per cent since its 73-cent low in April.



The Bank of Canada move will also ripple through to other interest rates, including those of mortgages. The Globe takes a look at how the rate increase will affect homeowners and buyers.



Canadian firms prod Trudeau to approve Super Hornet deal

Ten Canadian-based aerospace companies are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop blocking the purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets, arguing they stand to suffer from the government's unwavering support of Bombardier Inc. in a trade dispute with Boeing Co. The letter, which was sent on Tuesday by senior executives from firms such as Héroux-Devtek, L-3 MAS, CAE and GE Canada, is the latest development in an increasingly bitter dispute between the Canadian government and Boeing.



Hurricane Irma lashes Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico with rain, high winds

Heavy rain and winds of 295 kilometres an hour lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico's northeastern coast Wednesday as Hurricane Irma roared through the Caribbean islands on its way to a possible hit on South Florida. The strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever measured destroyed homes and flooded streets across a chain of small islands in the northern Caribbean, passing directly over Barbuda and leaving the island of about 1,700 people without a means to communicate.



Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest developments on Hurricane Irma, follow our ongoing coverage here.



UN warns of 'catastrophe' as nearly 150,000 Rohingya flee Myanmar

Myanmar said on Wednesday that it is negotiating with China and Russia to ensure they block any U.N. Security Council censure over the violence that has forced an exodus of nearly 150,000 Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh in less than two weeks. Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi blamed "terrorists" for "a huge iceberg of misinformation" on the strife in the northwestern state of Rakhine but, in a statement, she made no mention of the Rohingya who have fled. In a rare letter to the U.N. Security Council, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern the violence could spiral into a "humanitarian catastrophe."



Margaret Atwood faced 'vile' treatment over Annex condo criticism, lawyer says

Author Margaret Atwood has been subjected to "vile" treatment on social media for criticizing an eight-story condominium complex planned near her home in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood, her lawyer told a Toronto City Council committee Wednesday. "Notwithstanding the occasionally vile and consistently misrepresentative treatment of Margaret and her neighbours in the commercial, and on social media, they are not opposed to redevelopment of 321 Davenport," Ms. Atwood's lawyer, Michael Melling, told councillors, adding that he had spoken with other neighbours who agreed. "They recognize that it is an underutilized site." The proposal for the 16-unit building alarmed neighbours who live near the development site, a group that includes Ms. Atwood and Loblaw chief executive officer Galen Weston Jr.



MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

Canada's main stock index dropped Wednesday as the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike put pressure on the telecom and utilities sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 0.2 per cent at 15,059.83. U.S. stocks bounced back from a selloff a day earlier, fuelled by energy shares and news of an agreement to extend the debt limit. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.25 per cent to 21,808.6, the S&P 500 gained 0.32 per cent to end at 2,465.6 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.28 per cent to end at 6,393.31.



"Rising interest rates can put a shine on a number of investments, and Wednesday's rate hike by the Bank of Canada illustrated some of the potential winners. If the central bank continues to raise its key rate in response to a humming economy, these investments will look even better." — David Berman



WHAT'S TRENDING

A Vancouver blogger has been teaching his four oldest children – aged 7, 8, 9 and 11 – to take a city bus to and from their school for the past two years. But this year, he is riding the bus with them after British Columbia's Ministry of Children and Family Development told him that children under 10 could not be unsupervised "in the community, at home, or on transit," and that a child under 12 cannot be responsible for younger kids when no adult is present. The story has garnered considerable attention, with critics questioning the restrictions imposed on the family and raising concerns about coddled, overprotected kids. It's also tapped into broader issues, including transportation planning.



One opinion writer argues that "parents such as him are not the problem – they are the solution. Mr. Crook is a sustainability advocate and car-less by choice. He doesn't want to belong to the throngs of Canadian families who drive their children three blocks to school in SUVs in the name of safety."



TALKING POINTS

North Korea: The dangerous road ahead

"The energy and frustration unleashed in Washington is now such that Mr. Trump cannot accept such provocation without a counter-punch and remain credible as the leader of 'America the Great.' War on the Korean Peninsula is possible for the first time since 1953 (and the brief threat of war in 1994)." — Yves Tiberghien



Ending DACA is Trump's cruellest and most unnecessary crisis yet

"Given that the Republican-controlled Congress is so dysfunctional that it couldn't pass a kidney stone if its life depended on it, Mr. Trump has put a gun to the heads of some of the most vulnerable people in his country, all for the sake of appeasing his shrinking base." — Globe editorial



Back-to-school time offers young people a chance to grow as human beings

"The great thing about going back to school is that it is a chance to access an academic curriculum and build on knowledge, talent and skills. But it's also a chance to grow as human beings. In becoming self-aware and strengthening our values, we gradually match our actions and time with the work that we do to make a difference, building the Canada we want." — Rick Hansen



LIVING BETTER

A new study from Ohio State University exploring how marital interactions influence a person's health has found that while marital spats were universal among couples, how they handled them was not. Among the 43 couples taking part in the study, some couples argued constructively and even with kindness, while others were hostile and negative. What made the difference? The hostile couples were most likely to be those who weren't getting much sleep.



LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Across Canada, educators are changing the way they teach history to better include Indigenous perspectives

Educators and experts say efforts to revamp provincial history lessons are going beyond just updating content and mark a deeper, more significant shift – one that involves taking a hard look at the stories Canadians tell themselves about their country and those who were on the land before them.



Evening Update is written by Kristene Quan, Kiran Rana and Omair Quadri. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.