Evening Update newsletter: B.C. tables bill to get big money out of politics; Trudeau lashes out at Boeing

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

B.C. bill to ban corporate and union donations replaces revenue with public subsidy

The B.C. NDP have tabled a bill to radically reshape the province's political fundraising and campaign finance rules. B.C. has long been known as the "wild west" of campaign finance in Canada and the new legislation would limit individual contributions to $1,200 annually and limits the prevalence of third parties. The new bill will also introduce a public subsidy to offset the lost revenues to political parties that is tied to the votes that a party received in the most recent provincial election.

Trudeau lashes out at Boeing over dispute with Bombardier

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing American aerospace giant Boeing Co. of trying to eliminate thousands of jobs in Canada. Trudeau vowed never to approve a $6.4-billion purchase for Boeing-built Super Hornet fighter jets, as long as it continues its trade dispute over Bombardier Inc.'s C Series aircraft. Trudeau made the comments in Ottawa alongside British Prime Minister Theresa May. She is also siding with Bombardier because of the company's facilities in Northern Ireland. (for subscribers)

Boeing is promising $18-billion in benefits for Canada's aerospace industry over the next 10 years if the contract is awarded. (for subscribers)

Trump urges UN to cut costs, bureaucracy

In U.S. President Donald Trump's debut at the United Nations, he urged the 193-nation organization to reduce bureaucracy and costs and more clearly define its mission. Trump mocked the UN while he was a presidential candidate, but said Monday the U.S. would "pledge to be partners in your work." Trump's big moment comes Tuesday, when he delivers his first address to a session of the UN General Assembly. He is expected to lay out his America First vision for foreign policy. We take an in-depth look what's at stake.

Hurricane Maria grows to a Category 4 as it bears down on Caribbean

Hurricane Maria grew stronger as it barrelled toward a potentially devastating collision with the eastern Caribbean islands – some of the same islands hit hard by Hurricane Irma. Forecasters warn Maria may grow stronger and that it could hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Recently, Globe reporters took a deeper look at how hurricanes form, how scientists forecast the path and whether climate change is making storms stronger.

Three first-time authors make Giller Prize long list

The long list for this year's Giller Prize was announced Monday at The Rooms in St. John's. For the first time a horror novel, The Bone Mother written by David Demchuk, is in contention for Canada's most prestigious literary prize. Demchuk is one of three first-time authors on the long list. The short list will be unveiled Oct. 2 and the winner announced Nov. 20. This will be the first time the prize has been awarded since the death of its founder Jack Rabinovitch, who died in August.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index jumped to its highest close in six weeks Monday as the energy, financial and industrial sectors all gained. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.42 per cent at 15,236.67. U.S. stocks also gained ground, boosted by financial stocks and despite a drop in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29 per cent to end at 22,333.14, the S&P 500 gained 0.15 per cent to end at 2,503.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.1 per cent to end at 6,454.64.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Health Canada announces ban on main source of artificial trans fats

Health Canada is taking the final steps to ban the main source of artificial trans fats in Canadian diets, partially hydrogenated oils or PHOs. PHOs, which have been under fire for years, are used in the production of pastries, baked goods and some packaged goods to extend shelf life.

TALKING POINTS

Emmys showcased TV greatness in the weird Trump era

"The Emmys didn't sag or stupefy because, first, there was a great deal of excellent TV to honour and, second, everything was inextricably linked to Donald Trump and his administration, or it was about the surreal quality of the Trump era. In the matter of the second reason, it had to be massively influential; the Trump era, brief though it is so far, has scrambled the entertainment industry's collective brain and also yielded some of its most memorable output in the past 12 months." — John Doyle

If proposed tax rules are about fairness, federal civil servants should be next

"If the federal government really wants to make a dent in the deficit and promote fairness, it should consider what can be done in its own backyard. There are nearly half a million active and retired civil servants who participate in the federal Public Service Pension Plan (PSPP for short). If any program is in need of an overhaul, it is the PSPP." — Frederick Vettese

Bernie Sanders' Medicare-for-all plan should leave Canadians drooling with envy

"Of the $3.4-trillion (with a T) the U.S. spends on health care annually, more than $2-trillion is spent on publicly financed programs. In other words, almost 60 per cent of health spending is public; in Canada, it's 70 per cent. Should the Medicare for All Act be enacted, the U.S. would have a far more affordable and equitable public health-insurance system than Canada." — André Picard

LIVING BETTER

Why we find it hard to imagine and plan for worst-case scenarios

When it comes to large-scale disasters, such as a hurricane or wildfire, many people have a hard time envisioning – let alone preparing for – worst-case scenarios. Less than a quarter of Canadians have taken emergency precautions, such as keeping extra fuel. Experts say that's because people may not fully understand the risk or they feel powerless and don't see the point in preparing because the disaster will be so overwhelming. How people perceive risk can make a big difference in how prepared they are.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

TIFF's next act: The inside story of how the Toronto International Film Festival got too big and lost its way

While it may not be obvious from its star-studded exterior, the arts organization that put Toronto on the map – and generates an estimated $189-million for the city – is grappling with increasingly pressing challenges. Industry veterans complain the festival is no longer a great place to do business, while fans grouse about ticket prices and long lineups. Audiences aren't showing up for year-round screenings at the Lightbox and streaming services are shifting viewers' focus toward small screens. Meanwhile, the organization is grappling with a deficit and an exodus of senior staff. (for subscribers)

Canada needs a fuller house to thrive – but population growth isn't enough

In his new book, The Globe and Mail's international-affairs columnist Doug Saunders chronicles how a 'population deficit' threatens Canada's social programs, livable cities and a cleaner environment. As ambitious as it sounds, a goal of 100 million Canadians may be worth aiming for, he writes, but we must start planning now to get it right. (for subscribers)

Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley, Kristene Quan and Omair Quadri.