Evening Update newsletter: Bombardier duties threaten to heat up tensions in NAFTA talks; Tax changes will target ‘dead money’ and boost investment, Morneau says

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

Bombardier duties threaten to heat up tensions in NAFTA talks

A day after the U.S. Commerce Department issued a preliminary ruling to impose import tariffs of nearly 220 per cent against Bombardier, Quebec is fighting back. The Montreal-based transportation company has been in a trade dispute with U.S.-based Boeing over its C Series aircraft. Boeing is alleging that Bombardier sold its planes to Delta Air Lines while receiving unfair subsidies. Boeing doesn't currently manufacture a plane in the same size class as the C Series and has received considerable financial support from the U.S. government in the past. If you're interested in the topic further we've broken down five things you need to know about the issue. (for subscribers)

Tax changes will target 'dead money' and boost investment, Morneau says

In an interview with The Globe and Mail's editorial board today, Finance Minister Bill Morneau presented a new argument in favour of the controversial tax reforms proposed by the Liberal government. Mr. Morneau said that the aim of the changes is to encourage small-business owners to pump their savings into the economy. He described the billions in uninvested savings as "dead money," a phrase that wasn't was used once during his press conference during the summer to announce the new policy. For more on what's included in the proposals and why the government has decided to embark on changing the tax code, check out our guide. (for subscribers)

Canada, U.S. and Mexico remain far apart at end of third NAFTA round

Renegotiations of the North American free-trade agreement concluded their third round today but all three partners were wide apart, as the U.S. insisted on a deal that will end up reducing its trade deficit. The only agreement that came out of the talks was that all three partners agreed to aid small businesses in their quest for cross-border trade. The next round of talks will be in Washington in the middle of October. U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he wants a deal done by the end of the year.

No 'predetermined path' for rate hikes, Bank of Canada's Poloz says

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Wednesday there are too many "unknowns" regarding the outlook for inflation to set a stable course for future interest rate hikes. "There is no predetermined path for interest rates from here," Mr. Poloz said in speech in St. John's. "Monetary policy will be particularly data dependent in these circumstances and, as always, we could be surprised in either direction." The governor's cautious tone tempered expectations that the central bank was due to raise rates again as early as October.

Canada's main stock index ended up Wednesday as rising financial stocks offset a sharp drop in Bombardier shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 0.88 per cent at 15,609.66. U.S. stocks were also up on the day, boosted by financial stocks that gained on expectations of a December interest rate hike and hopes for a new tax plan from the Trump administration. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25 per cent to end at 22,340.71, the S&P 500 gained 0.41 per cent to end at 2,507.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.15 per cent to end at 6,453.26.

Gord Downie is set to release a new solo album next month titled Introduce Yerself. The lead singer of the Tragically Hip continues to suffer from an incurable form of brain cancer.

Boeing-Bombardier dispute is Trumpism at its worst

"This dispute is Trumpism at its worst. For the United States, it could ultimately mean no duty revenues, fewer manufacturing jobs, lower airline profits, higher prices for travellers and a fiercer competitor. What a way to make America great again." — Patrick Leblond

The Kurds have opened Pandora's box

"The Kurds of Iraq have been patiently waiting for the right time to secede from the troubled state. Monday's referendum turnout was high and the result was clear: 92 per cent are overwhelmingly in favour of independence. While many Kurds felt the time was right to have a referendum on the question of independence, it is the worst time for all regional stakeholders and the Kurds may have made it more difficult for themselves to realize their national dream." — Bessma Momani

NAFTA talks have nothing to do with trade – and that's the danger

"The fact is, the NAFTA talks have been triggered not by actual trade problems or by the need to recalibrate or adjust practices, but by politics, pure and simple – and really not so pure." — Peter Donolo

It's never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dinner. Looking for some fresh alternatives to the traditional fare? Globe Style's Kitchen Cabinet chefs have collaborated on an inventive Thanksgiving meal.

An elder among elders: Saying goodbye to a historic tree

A city is full of historic trees, but most of their stories are unknown and go unrecorded. The Garneau tree in Edmonton is different. As Jana Pruden reports, the tree that was planted more than 100 years ago served as cultural icon.

Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Omair Quadri.