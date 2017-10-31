Evening Update newsletter: Canada’s economy, boreal caribou, Trump-Russia

Good evening,

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter, a roundup of the important stories of the day and what everyone is talking about that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET. If you're reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. As we continue to grow the newsletter over the coming months, we'd love to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Story continues below advertisement

Canada 'back to reality' as economy contracts

The Canadian economy contracted in August as real gross domestic product fell 0.1 per cent in August from July, Statistics Canada reported. The decline is the first in 10 months and signals that growth in the second half of the year will slow after a blistering few months. "The two-month lull in activity pounds home the point that the frothy growth of the past year is over and done," said Douglas Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, in a research note. "The run of amazing Canadian economic data is officially over, with growth coming back to reality in a hurry."

Provinces haven't stopped boreal caribou's decline, and Ottawa may have to intervene, report says

Provinces have had five years to come up with a plan to save threatened boreal caribou. The species is still in peril, a new report by Environment Canada is warning. Calling on various levels of government, industry and Indigenous communities, the report says "more needs to be done to recover boreal caribou including having robust range plans in place." The species has been listed as threatened since 2003, but its population is believed to be declining very quickly.

What we know about 'The Professor' at the heart of the Russian collusion probe

As allegations of collusion swirl between U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign and the Kremlin, a Maltese professor has entered the spotlight. Described only as "The Professor" in the evidence made available as part of foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos' plea bargain, reporters have identified the man as Joseph Mifsud of the London Academy of Diplomacy. Prof. Mifsud has gone dark after news broke yesterday that Mr. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. Little is known about the academy at which he purportedly was a director. What, then, was he known for? Establishing a back channel to Russia and aligning with the Kremlin on many policy ideas.

At least eight dead, several injured after vehicle strikes cyclists in Manhattan

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At least eight people are dead and several others are injured after a pickup truck struck cyclists on a busy bicycle path in New York City. The NYPD says the truck struck another vehicle, then the motorist emerged with imitation firearms and was shot by police. The suspect is being held in custody. The attack is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism. As of this writing a motive is unclear and there are few details about the suspect. This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as we learn more. Visit theglobeandmail.com for the latest.

MARKET WATCH

Canada's main stock index hit a record close for a third-straight session on Tuesday as a rally in energy stocks helped offset Shopify's stock plunge. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.14 per cent to close at 16,025.59. On Wall Street, the major indexes recorded their best monthly gains since February as Mondelez and Kellogg's stocks jumped after strong earnings reports and tech stocks rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12 per cent to 23,377.24, the S&P 500 gained 0.09 per cent to 2,575.26, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43 per cent to 6,727.67.

NEW: We've launched a new Top Business: Evening Edition newsletter providing a summary of the biggest business headlines of the day. Sign up for it and more than a dozen other Globe newsletters here.

WHAT'S TRENDING

Netflix has suspended production of House of Cards, the hit political drama starring Kevin Spacey, days after the actor was accused of sexual abuse. The show was in the midst of its sixth and final season. Who else has been accused of sexual harassment and assault since Harvey Weinstein's allegations rocked the entertainment industry this month? Read the list.

Story continues below advertisement

TALKING POINTS

McLachlin misses the mark with sexual-assault comments

"What should she have done? Chief Justice McLachlin should have started with the obvious: The justice system can and should do far, far better than it is doing now for sexual assault survivors. That recognition would have brought on board the key survivor constituency in this debate. Then she could have laid the groundwork for productive discourse by alluding to the universally shared values of presuming innocence and proving guilt only through credible evidence, and ended by inviting everyone to pursue improvement in service delivery by re-examining everything short of those basic principles. On a topic calling for brave honesty and commitment to improvement, we got status quo-oriented bromides and finger-wagging. We deserve better." — David Butt

Ottawa needs to re-evaluate the mission in Iraq

"While recognizing its limited influence, Canada could, alongside its allies, make its assistance conditional on progress on human rights and democratic norms. In doing so, Canada could steer its assistance towards greater support for institutional capacity-building (including of security forces), reconstruction and economic development, the fostering of pluralism, and political reconciliation – which, importantly, is the only path to ultimately defeating the Islamic State." — Thomas Juneau

The Reformation was a time of fear and enlightenment

"Religious people can be pretty scary, and on this All Hallow's Eve we are remembering 500 years of the worst and best of that. The Reformation of 1517 triggered executions, torture, burnings at the stake and drownings, all done under the watchful eye of clergy. Jews were set upon as an enemy in a sweeping faith protest that became a murderous rampage over divided opinions about God. The Reformation of 1517 also birthed the Protestant Church. The ideas these protesters unleashed would go on to shape the education and democracy systems we cherish, and leave a deeply positive development on the world's largest faith, Christianity." — Lorna Dueck

LIVING BETTER

Veganism and fitness may not seem like they go hand in hand, but there's a growing movement among weightlifters, pro athletes and health professionals to go vegan. Despite the changing norms and stereotypes, myths continue to persist about vegans. Paul Landini, a vegan and a strength and training specialist, debunks some of the myths in his latest column.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Factions and tears in the Arctic aboard the C3 as Southerners confront their own battles with reconciliation

On a Canada 150 expedition tasked with celebrating "the people and places of Canada's three coasts," The Globe's Ian Brown finds himself in the midst of a diverse group forced to confront questions of race and reconciliation both past and present. Over the course of eight days sailing along the coast of Baffin Island, tensions build and break as Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians alike face some of their country's uncomfortable truths.

Meet Robert Lighthizer: the man who could decide if NAFTA lives or dies

He's spent his life fighting for U.S. economic nationalism, whether it's grain or steel. Now it's NAFTA negotiators for Canada and Mexico who are experiencing up close the man who may well determine if one of the world's most lucrative free-trade zones lives or dies. The Globe's Washington correspondent, Adrian Morrow, profiled Robert Lighthizer. (for subscribers)

Evening Update is written by Mayaz Alam and Omair Quadri. If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.